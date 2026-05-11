It's supposed to be about culture and inspiration. But suddenly Emmanuel Macron jumps onto the stage from the audience: the French president grabs the microphone and gives the chattering guests in the room a clear telling-off.

Christian Thumshirn

The incident took place at the "Africa Forward Summit" at the University of Nairobi in Kenya. Emmanuel Macron interrupts the event when more and more conversations can be heard in the audience during a speech.

What the French president then does - and how the room reacts to it - is currently causing a lot of discussion on social networks.

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