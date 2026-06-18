A glass of tap water costs 70 cents at an Austrian pub. sda

A regular from Lower Austria is causing a stir with a silent protest. Since his favorite pub has started charging for tap water, he’s given up wine—and now orders only water.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A regular is annoyed that his favorite pub has recently started charging for tap water.

In response, he now orders only water instead of wine when meeting with his group of friends.

The case has reignited the debate over whether restaurants and bars should charge for tap water. Show more

A regular from Lower Austria has had enough. For years, Ortwin K. has been meeting every Wednesday with his group of about 18 friends at the same wine tavern in the Baden district. Wine, conversation, and camaraderie are part of his established ritual.

But at the beginning of the year, several establishments in the municipality introduced a new rule: They suddenly started charging for tap water. A carafe costs 70 cents, with each additional glass charged separately. For Ortwin K., that was the last straw.

“I like to have a glass of water with my red wine,” he tells*Heute*. The fact that they’re now charging even for tap water bothers him. That’s why he decided to stage a small protest. When his large group of friends comes over now, he often orders only tap water—and deliberately skips the wine or other drinks.

The story is currently sparking debate in Austria—and brings to mind a series of cases that also caused head-shaking in Switzerland.

20 francs for 2 liters of water

In 2023, the Osteria Sazio in Zurich’s Seefeld district caused quite a stir. A group of guests there paid 20 francs for two liters of water served in carafes.

The guests called it a “rip-off.” The owner defended the price by citing the service, the water treatment, and the generally low prices on the food menu.

4 francs for a napkin on the plate

At the Bonbec restaurant in Bern, it gets expensive if guests place their cloth napkin on their plate after the meal.

The reason: Certain sauces cause stubborn stains that are nearly impossible to remove. The restaurant therefore charges four francs if a napkin becomes soiled and unusable. GastroSuisse confirmed at the time that such a fee is permissible, provided it is clearly communicated.

Surcharge for sharing a pizza

In certain restaurants, if you want to share a pizza with someone else, you’ll have to pay extra.

One well-known case occurred in Brugg, where a restaurant charged a three-franc surcharge for sharing a pizza. In Lucerne, the charge was as high as five francs. The restaurants justified this by citing the need for additional tableware and increased service costs.

Fees for extra spoons

Additional plates or dessert spoons aren’t free everywhere either.

In Zug, a restaurant charged 2.50 francs for an extra dessert spoon. In Solothurn and Schaffhausen, surcharges of 3.50 and 4.50 francs, respectively, were reported for additional plates.