ARCHIVE - The Tihange nuclear power plant stands on the banks of the Meuse. Photo: Eric Lalmand/belga/dpa/archived image Keystone

The Belgian government has begun negotiations to take over all nuclear power plants in the country and has ordered the dismantling to be stopped with immediate effect.

Keystone-SDA SDA

His government is opting for safe, affordable and sustainable energy with less dependence on fossil imports and more control over its own supply, announced Prime Minister Bart De Wever on the X platform.

The energy group Engie also announced the signing of a letter of intent for exclusive negotiations with the Belgian government. This involves the takeover of the seven reactors, the associated personnel, all nuclear subsidiaries and all associated assets and liabilities - including decommissioning and demolition obligations. According to the press release, an agreement in principle should be reached by October.

Belgium's nuclear power also concerns neighboring Germany

In May 2025, the Belgian parliament voted by a large majority to end the nuclear phase-out agreed in 2003. De Wever's government is also planning to build new nuclear power plants.

In Belgium's neighboring country Germany, nuclear reactors from the 1970s and 80s are a constant source of debate. Belgian reactors have repeatedly been found to have defects, such as dilapidated concrete parts. As a result, the city of Aachen in the neighboring German state of North Rhine-Westphalia and the German government, among others, have repeatedly called for them to be shut down in the past. The Belgian Tihange power plant is located around 60 kilometers from Aachen.