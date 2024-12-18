A man paddles a canoe near a sacred voodoo forest in Adjarra, Benin. AP Photo/Sunday Alamba/Keystone

The slave trade was carried out by European traders. But in Africa, there were usually also local tribes who captured people from neighboring areas and sold them on. The country of Benin wants to come to terms with its own role in the crimes.

dpa

When Nadege Anelka traveled to Benin for the first time, she had a feeling of déjà vu. "Many of the people reminded me of my grandparents - the way they wore their headscarves, their behavior, their mentality," says the 57-year-old, who comes from the French Caribbean island of Martinique. In July, she decided to stay in the West African country and open a travel agency there. She now hopes to obtain citizenship.

In September, a new law was passed in Benin that allows descendants of victims of the slave trade to become naturalized citizens. The initiative came from President Patrice Talon, who has been in office since 2016 - and is part of a general effort by the country to come to terms with its own role in the mass abduction of people from Africa to America.

The law is aimed at people aged 18 and over who are not citizens of another African country and who can prove that their ancestors were once trafficked as slaves from any area of sub-Saharan Africa. The Beninese authorities accept DNA tests, notarized testimonies and family records as evidence.

Anelka was able to prove that her ancestors were brought to the island of Martinique as slaves with the help of the online portal "Anchoukaj" ("kinship" in the Caribbean language Antillean Creole), which is recognized by Benin. If her application is approved, she would initially receive a document valid for three years certifying temporary citizenship. For full naturalization, she would then have to stay in the country at least once during this period.

Invitation to "come home"

There are similar initiatives in other West African countries. In Ghana, 524 African Americans were naturalized this month. Back in 2019, the country's president, Nana Akufo-Addo, invited descendants of victims of the slave trade to "come home". The occasion was to commemorate the arrival of the first African slaves in North America in 1619, exactly four centuries earlier.

However, the law in Benin also has a special significance because the territory of the present-day state was one of the most important "transshipment points" of the slave trade at the time. According to Ana Lucia Araujo, who has been researching the role of former actors in Benin at Howard University in the US for many years, European traders took an estimated total of around 1.5 million people from the coast of the Bay of Benin, which is also home to Togo and parts of present-day Nigeria.

Kings sold people

One of the most important African ports in the slave trade of the 18th and 19th centuries was that of the coastal town of Ouidah. Almost a million men, women and children were forced to board ships there, which then crossed the Atlantic. Over the course of 200 years, powerful African kings had captured the people in order to sell them to Portuguese, French and British traders.

Remnants of the former kingdoms still exist today in the form of tribal networks. The ethnic groups whose settlements were invaded back then still exist in Benin today. Before the presidential election in 2016, rumors circulated that Talon was also a descendant of slave traders. The president has never publicly commented on these rumors.

Benin acknowledged its own role in the slave trade relatively early on. In the 1990s, the country hosted a conference together with the UN organization Unesco on how and where slaves had been sold. In 1999, during a visit to the USA, then President Mathieu Kérékou apologized to all African-Americans in a church in Baltimore for the involvement of African actors in the former trade.

"Gate of no return"

At the same time, a kind of "commemorative tourism" has developed. For the government of Benin, this is now a key means of attracting foreign visitors to the country. Most of the historical sites that travelers from the USA and other American countries visit are located in Ouidah - such as the "Gate of No Return", which symbolically marks the place from which countless people were shipped as slaves, as well as the city's museum. "Memories of the slave trade are present on both sides of the Atlantic, but only one of these sides is widely known," says Sindé Cheketé, the head of the West African country's national tourism authority.

Nate Debos, a 37-year-old musician from New Orleans, found out about the new law while attending a mask festival in the Beninese capital Porto-Novo. His interest in Benin was sparked above all by the voodoo religion, which has at least one million followers in the country. The slave trade also brought the religion to America, where some of the abducted people mixed it with Christian elements.

"In the end, I am an American after all"

"Our African ancestors were not savages, they had highly developed cultures with venerable and beautiful spiritual customs," says Debos. The African-American intends to deepen his contacts with voodoo communities in Benin and will therefore probably be on site for longer periods in future. He also wants to apply for citizenship, although he does not plan to settle permanently in Benin.

"At the end of the day, I'm still an American, even if I dress in the beautiful fabrics and suits they have in Benin," says Debos. Anelka, who has opened a travel agency in the country, also sees her application for citizenship as something more symbolic. "I know that I will never be a real Beninese woman. I will always be seen as a foreigner," she says. She is doing this for her ancestors. "It's a way of getting my heritage back - a way of receiving compensation."