Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU): his remaining in office is the subject of wild speculation. Bild: KEYSTONE

Friedrich Merz is caught in the unpopularity trap and rumors about a possible fall from office are on the rise. But how realistic is a change of chancellor in Germany anyway - and what are the options?

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you A possible successor has already been named: Rumors are growing in Germany that Chancellor Friedrich Merz could soon lose his office.

Merz is reacting thin-skinned to this speculation, while his potential successor Hendrik Wüst is remaining calm.

Experts currently consider a replacement for Merz to be risky, as this could further destabilize the governing coalition and distract from political problems. Show more

No chancellor in Germany has ever been more unpopular than Friedrich Merz. For weeks, the 70-year-old has been at the bottom of the politician rankings. And no matter what the chairman of the CDU does or says, Merz is unable to break out of the poll slump. This also has an impact on the governing coalition, which is also slipping in the polls.

"Political" Berlin is therefore speculating that Friedrich Merz will soon no longer be Germany's head of government. The name of a possible successor is already being circulated: Hendrik Wüst.

Wüst remains calm, Merz gets nervous

In contrast to Merz, the popular Minister President of Germany's largest federal state, North Rhine-Westphalia, has long been rumored to have ambitions for the chancellorship in Berlin. However, the well-connected politician is far too smart to come forward openly and attack his party leader.

Nevertheless, rumors have recently been so rife that they have not only been discussed very prominently in the German media. Friedrich Merz also felt compelled to issue a sharp denial and, in response to inquiries from several media outlets, stated that this - watch out for the pun! - "wild speculation" only showed "remarkable ignorance of the constitution and political reality". And anyway, this "naive idea" only testifies to "a dangerous desire to set things on fire".

Trust in Merz's own party is dwindling

Of course, Friedrich Merz knows that rumors are just rumors. But the fact that the Federal Chancellor allowed himself to be carried away into such a violent reaction is evidence of a certain nervousness. And this does not seem unjustified.

The poll ratings of the governing parties CDU, CSU and SPD have plummeted. There has been rumbling at the base of Merz's CDU for some time. And the parliamentary group in the Bundestag has also lost confidence in Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

So are their concerns justified? From a purely legal point of view, a change of chancellor would be possible, but only under certain conditions.

Scenario 1: Resignation

By resigning, Merz could clear the way for the election of another chancellor. However, there is no indication that he intends to do so.

Formally, Merz would have to apply to Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier for his dismissal. The head of state would also have to accept this, but the chancellor would remain in office in an acting capacity until a new appointment is made. The normal rules for electing a chancellor would then apply.

Scenario 2: Vote of confidence

Merz could also - with or without a link to a substantive issue - call for a vote of confidence. This could also serve to demonstrate his support within the coalition. If he does not receive a majority in such a vote of confidence, the Federal President could dissolve the Bundestag within 21 days, but only if Merz proposes this to him.

The Bundestag could then also elect a new chancellor during this period, which would mean that the right to dissolve parliament would expire. Merz could also legally remain in office despite losing the vote of confidence, even if this is likely to be politically sensitive.

Scenario 3: Constructive vote of no confidence

According to the German constitution (Article 67), the Bundestag always has the right to elect another chancellor by a majority of its members in a constructive vote of no confidence.

However, such a procedure would hardly be suitable for bringing about a change within the same party or coalition: The opposing candidate - for example Wüst - would have to run against Merz and achieve a majority.

Scenario 4: New elections as an option

New elections to the Bundestag would also be conceivable. However, the legal hurdles for this are high. In the event of a new election, the CDU/CSU parties could put forward a new lead candidate - or run again with Merz. However, according to current polls, the risk of the current red-black coalition losing its majority in the event of new elections would be enormous.

Scenario 5: Decision by the chancellor's party

In Germany, there is no legal procedure whereby the chancellor's party could bring about a change of chancellor during an ongoing election period. Politically, however, Merz could of course be asked to resign. But there are currently no signs of this happening.

Political scientist Wolfgang Merkel does not think it would be a good idea to replace Friedrich Merz with another chancellor at this time. This would "initially bring considerable unrest to the governing coalition", he pointed out in the Ludwigshafen newspaper "Rheinpfalz". "Politicians would initially be preoccupied with themselves and not with solving the pressing problems."

However, Merkel went on to say that it was true that Merz was "counted out" and expressed skepticism about Hendrik Wüst, who was mentioned as an alternative to Merz. He had no federal political experience, "but also stands out due to a particular lack of charisma". He also doubts whether Wüst "can develop the toughness and leadership that is required in times of multiple crises", said the political scientist.

With material from the AFP news agency.