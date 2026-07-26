Following the deadly attack on Christopher Street Day in Berlin, police are searching across Europe for the suspected perpetrator. One woman was killed, and 16 other people were injured. Investigators are currently treating the incident as an attack and are warning that the suspect may be armed.

Here's what it's all about Following the fatal attack on Christopher Street Day in Berlin, a Europe-wide manhunt is underway for the suspected perpetrator.

One woman died, and 16 other people were injured.

Police are searching for a 20-year-old German citizen believed to be associated with the Islamist scene.

He is believed to be possibly armed and dangerous.

The investigation into the sequence of events and possible accomplices is ongoing. Authorities are also examining how the vehicle was able to enter the secured event area. Summary created with

Following the deadly attack on Christopher Street Day (CSD) in Berlin, a Europe-wide manhunt is underway for the suspected perpetrator. He is alleged to have driven a white delivery van into a crowd on Saturday evening. One woman was killed, and 16 people were injured. Three of them remain in critical condition.

According to "Bild", the suspect is 20-year-old Abdul B., a German citizen of Lebanese descent. He is known to police for aggravated assault and extortion with the intent to rob and is believed to be associated with the Islamist scene. He is also said to be a supporter of the terrorist group Islamic State (IS). He was released from juvenile detention as recently as May.

Police warn: “Armed and dangerous”

Since Sunday morning, police have been searching for Abdul B. using a photo. The search has been expanded to cover all of Germany, and neighboring countries—including Switzerland—have also been notified. The man is described as about 1.90 meters tall and slender. He is said to have black hair and was wearing a black hoodie and white pants. The police issue a strong warning: “He may be armed and dangerous!”

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It is still unclear whether Abdul B. acted alone. Several German media outlets, including Focus", are reporting on indications of a possible accomplice. This has not yet been officially confirmed. Investigators are also examining whether there was a “second phase of the attack” after the vehicle drove into the crowd. Eyewitnesses reported that some people suffered stab wounds. Whether a stabbing weapon or even a machete was actually used has not yet been confirmed.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear. Investigators also want to determine how the delivery van was able to enter the secured area at Tiergarten in the first place. According to police, more than 250 access barriers were set up around the event grounds during the CSD. A police spokesperson told “Welt”: “Actually, no one was supposed to be able to drive in here.”