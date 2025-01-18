The Italian railroad company "Ferrovie dello Stato" suspects sabotage as the cause of a series of disruptions. (archive picture) Keystone

Unknown persons have attached a bicycle lock to the overhead line at Montagnana station in northern Italy. The Italian railroad company "Ferrovie dello Stato" (FS) suspects an act of sabotage.

The incident is classified as an act of sabotage and the public prosecutor's office is investigating.

Major damage to rail traffic was prevented.

The Italian railroad company "Ferrovie dello Stato" and Transport Minister Salvini suspect a political background. Show more

The Italian railroad company "Ferrovie dello Stato" suspects sabotage as the cause of a series of disruptions that have led to considerable interruptions in Italian rail traffic in recent weeks.

Now there has been another incident: unknown persons attached a bicycle lock to the overhead line at Montagnana station in northern Italy.

The bicycle lock could have caused considerable damage to the power lines and thus led to an interruption in train services, the state railroads wrote. However, the rubber-coated chain was removed in time.

Lega party suspects political background

"The hypothesis of an attack on the rail system is a fact that cannot and must not be underestimated," commented Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Matteo Salvini. Since the repeated breakdowns and delays in the Italian rail system, the Lega leader has faced calls for his resignation from the opposition. Supporters of his Lega party suspect that the sabotage actions have a political background. The aim is to damage Salvini's reputation as transport minister.