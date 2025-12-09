A public bidding battle has broken out for the Hollywood veteran Warner Brothers. Paramount wants to outbid Netflix. A son-in-law of Donald Trump is involved.

Netflix wants to buy the bulk of Warner Brothers for 66.7 billion francs - now Paramount Skydance is offering 87.4 billion for a complete (hostile) takeover.

Paramount Skydance's offer is also backed by money from Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and from the Middle East.

Trump announces that he will intervene: Billionaire friends are at the helm of Paramount, but the president also criticized the broadcaster over a Marjorie Taylor Greene interview.

Competition authorities have yet to review the offers. Show more

Netflix wants to buy Warner Brothers' studio and streaming business for 82.7 billion dollars, or 66.7 billion francs: TV channels such as CNN were to be excluded from the deal. However, Paramount Skydance is now driving Netflix into a corner.

The company is backed by Larry Ellison's son David, a friend of the Trump family - and his offer is underpinned by Jared Kushner and money from the Middle East. Paramount Skydance also wants to take over the TV stations.

The most important facts about the US business thriller in 5 points:

The hostile takeover bid

The media group Paramount Skydance does not want to let Hollywood rival Warner Brothers take over Netflix without a fight and is making an offer directly to shareholders.

Paramount is offering 108.4 billion dollars, or 87.4 billion Swiss francs, for the current Warner Bros. Discovery group. Among the backers is the investment firm Affinity Partners of Jared Kushner, who is a son-in-law of US President Donald Trump.

Last week, Netflix agreed on an almost 83 billion dollar takeover of Warner's studio and streaming business - without the television channels that currently belong to it, such as CNN.

Money from the Emirates

Such a move by Paramount Skydance had not been ruled out when the Netflix deal was announced. Paramount was acquired just a few months ago by the family of Larry Ellison, a software billionaire known as a Trump supporter.

David Ellison, the. son of Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, is at the helm of Paramount Skydance. The family is close to Trump. KEYSTONE

According to media reports, Paramount had previously assumed that it would also be able to prevail at Warner due to its good relations with the White House - but the management there opted for the Netflix offer. Paramount is now making some changes that could improve the chances of success.

Among other things, Warner management had criticized the fact that the Paramount bid also included 24 billion dollars from the sovereign wealth funds of Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi and Qatar. These would now - just like Kushner's affinity - waive their right to have a say in the business, for example through a seat on the board of directors.

The Chinese group Tencent is no longer part of the bid. Exactly how much money is to come from Affinity initially remained unclear. Kushner is married to Trump's daughter Ivanka. In response to questions from reporters in the White House about Kushner's involvement in the deal, Trump said that he and his son-in-law had never discussed it.

Why Hollywood is against Netflix

The Ellisons - Paramount Skydance is now run by Larry's son, film producer David - want to quickly grow in size with the takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery. With the streaming service Paramount+, their group is currently only one of the smaller players in the market.

Meanwhile, Netflix has more than 300 million customer households worldwide and Warner's HBO Max has 128 million subscribers according to the latest figures. In Hollywood, the Netflix deal met with many negative reactions.

Among other things, there are fears that the streaming giant will continue to release Warner Brothers films in cinemas, but then stream them much faster - which could cost movie theaters money.

In its own business, Netflix has always prioritized streaming over cinemas, even for elaborate productions, which has annoyed some filmmakers. David Ellison now says Paramount wants to save Hollywood.

What will become of CNN? Trump wants to get involved

The bidding war also has a political dimension because Warner Bros. Discovery also owns CNN. The news channel, which often reports critically on Trump, is a thorn in the President's side.

There has been much speculation in the USA that the White House could therefore be interested in the success of the Ellison family. There were changes in the newsroom at Paramount broadcaster CBS after the purchase.

However, after the CBS program "60 Minutes" aired an interview with Republican MP Marjorie Taylor Greene, who had switched to the camp of Trump critics, the day before yesterday, Trump complained that the new owners were no better than the old ones.

Trump also speculated at the weekend that the size of Netflix could become a problem in the competition review - and said that he would be personally involved in a decision on whether to approve the deal.

The ball is also in the competition authorities' court

Netflix argues that the streaming market should not be viewed in isolation, but that providers must also consider that they are competing for viewers' attention with video platforms such as YouTube and Tiktok.

During an appearance at an investor conference a few hours after the Paramount offer, Netflix co-chief executives Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters were convinced that they would get the deal across the finish line in the end.

Netflix promised Warner a contractual penalty of 5.8 billion dollars in the event that the takeover should fail due to concerns of the competition authorities.

Paramount's offer to Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders to sell their shares for 30 dollars each initially runs until January 8, but could be extended. Warner shares rose by over four percent to around 27.30 dollars in US trading yesterday.