Biden apparently wants to campaign for comprehensive reforms to the US Supreme Court. Whether he will be successful is questionable. Trump reacts annoyed.

No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Joe Biden is apparently planning a far-reaching reform of the Supreme Court.

The US media outlets "Wall Street Journal" and "New York Times " are among those reporting this, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

According to the sources, Biden intends to present a proposal in the coming week that includes a term limit for judges and an enforceable code of ethics.

Donald Trump has reacted indignantly.

According to consistent media reports, US President Joe Biden is considering initiating reforms to the Supreme Court of the United States. His administration is planning proposals to limit the term of office of judges and to introduce an enforceable code of ethics, reported the Washington Post, CNN and other US media. They cited anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

Concrete initiatives could be finalized in the coming weeks, they said. The government is also reportedly considering calling for a constitutional amendment to abolish the far-reaching immunity for presidents and other public officials.

Any proposals would have to be approved by Congress. This is considered unlikely due to the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and the Democrats' narrow majority in the Senate.

Supreme Court moves ever more to the right

Supreme Court judges are appointed for life. The Supreme Court had moved to the right under former President Donald Trump due to several appointments. Since then, it has ruled in favor of the Republican several times.

The nine justices of the US Supreme Court (front row, from left to right): Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Justice Clarence Thomas, the presiding justice of the Supreme Court, Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Samuel Alito and Justice Elena Kagan. Back row (l-r): Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Justice Neil Gorsuch, Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (archive picture) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

A few weeks ago, Trump scored a big win: The Supreme Court ruled that Trump enjoys broad protection from prosecution for actions in the office of president. The decision has a direct impact on various cases.

Last year, reports of expensive gifts to Supreme Court judge Clarence Thomas also triggered an ethics debate. The judges had then agreed to a code of conduct, but its enforceability was questioned.

Trump reacts sharply

Trump, who is currently at the party convention in Milwaukee, reacted sharply to the reports. "The Democrats are trying to interfere in the presidential election and destroy our judicial system by attacking their political opponent, me, and our honorable Supreme Court," he wrote on Truth Social.

