Former US President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Mark Schiefelbein/AP/dpa

Terminal prostate cancer - a death sentence for many. But Joe Biden could benefit from the progress that his own policies once initiated. Now, however, there is a threat of massive setbacks due to austerity measures.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer, which has already spread to his bones.

Medically, the disease is considered incurable, but not immediately life-threatening.

Modern therapies and early diagnosis allow a life expectancy of several years even in the final stage.

These are advances that Biden's own cancer research initiatives have also helped to initiate.

Ironically, it is precisely this progress that could be jeopardized by massive budget cuts under Elon Musk. Show more

The news came like a bolt from the blue: US President Joe Biden is suffering from stage four prostate cancer. This was announced by his office on Sunday. What is particularly shocking is that the cancer has already spread to the 82-year-old's bones, meaning that the disease is medically incurable.

The world reacted with shock. Even US President and political arch-enemy Donald Trump expressed his shock and spoke of "sad news". How serious is Biden's situation now?

No death sentence despite diagnosis

As grim as the situation may sound, the diagnosis does not necessarily mean the end. Thanks to medical breakthroughs in cancer research, those affected can now hope to live much longer.

"Life expectancy is now measured in years - not months," explains Daniel W. Lin from Duke University to the New York Times. Men with terminal prostate cancer could live another five, ten or more years. For someone like Biden, who is already over 80, it is quite possible to die a natural death - and not from cancer.

Modern medicine as a beacon of hope

Progress in diagnostic procedures and the treatment of symptoms gives particular hope. Earlier detection through high-precision scans and new drug therapies that enable hormone blockade without castration open up new ways of dealing with the disease.

According to Lin, it is also thanks to Joe Biden himself that these developments have become possible at all. His "Moonshot" initiative, which he launched as Vice President, has provided considerable impetus for research - supported by funding from the US Department of Health and Human Services (NIH) and the Department of Defense.

Musk cuts research funding - 1300 redundancies

But it is precisely this progress that could now be thwarted - by Elon Musk's radical austerity measures. His infamous "Doge savings hammer" has also recently hit research: the NIH budget has been cut by a whopping four billion dollars and 1,300 jobs have already been eliminated. And the Pentagon is also set to cut back on scientific projects.

Irony of fate? While Biden himself is now dependent on medical innovations, economic cuts of all things are threatening to cause setbacks - in a battle that could save lives.