Of all people, his former companion Barack Obama is said to have dropped Joe Biden. Biden himself is "deeply disappointed".

Barack Obama refused to support Joe Biden.

The events behind the scenes would resemble a "drama of Shakespearean proportions". Show more

Following Joe Biden's withdrawal, some leading Democrats are hesitant to firmly back Vice President Kamala Harris as the presidential candidate. Nancy Pelosi, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, has praised Joe Biden as a patriot who always puts the good of his country first. However, Pelosi has not made a clear statement about Harris or other possible candidates.

Former President Barack Obama also praised Biden's achievements, but avoided explicitly backing Kamala Harris. Obama explains that the party is operating in uncharted territory, but is confident that the party leadership will initiate a successful nomination process. "If he decides to pass the torch to a new candidate, it will surely be one of the most difficult decisions of his life," Obama said.

Obama has refused to publicly support Biden in recent days. According to an investigation by the "New York Times ", Biden suspects him of being the "string-puller" behind his counter-campaign. The events behind the scenes would resemble a "drama of Shakespearean proportions".

Harris probably uncontroversial

Biden was disappointed that his former companion Obama had turned against him. He also feels let down by Pelosi and current Senate Speaker Chuck Schumer. According to the newspaper, both are said to have exerted massive pressure on Biden in the background.

The pressure on the 81-year-old has increased in recent days. More and more Democrats had called on Biden to withdraw from the race. Others - like Obama - refused to support him.

According to the New York Times, the power struggle has intensified. Biden therefore saw no other option but to take himself out of the race. His successor in the race for the presidency is likely to be Kamala Harris. According to the newspaper, the leaders of the Democratic Party appear to be in agreement on this - there have been no major dissenting voices so far.