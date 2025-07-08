Former President Joe Biden: How well is he doing? Keystone/AP Photo/Ben Curtis

The debate about the mental fitness of former US President Joe Biden is entering the next round. A doctor is to testify before a committee of the House of Representatives on Biden's health during his time in office.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The health of former President Joe Biden is being investigated in the USA.

Now his former doctor has asked for a delay.

There are concerns about confidentiality. Show more

In connection with an investigation into Joe Biden's actions in office, the former US President's doctor wants to postpone his testimony before the House of Representatives Oversight Committee. Kevin O'Connor, who served as Biden's doctor in the White House, asked for a postponement until the end of July or early August, citing, among other things, his medical confidentiality.

He first wanted to "reach an agreement that protects the very substantial privileges and confidentiality interests of Dr. O'Connor and former President Biden," the letter sent to the committee's chairman, Republican James Comer, said. The AP obtained a copy of the letter.

However, a spokesman for the so-called House Committee on Oversight and Accountability said the committee believes O'Connor is not permitted to delay or refuse a congressional subpoena because of confidentiality concerns.

All findings should be made public

In a subpoena of O'Connor in June, Comer said that doctors must disclose a patient's medical information if they are "legally compelled to disclose the information" or "ordered to do so by a statutory authority."



Comer has promised that the committee will release all findings in a report once the investigation is complete.

In addition to the subpoena of Biden's doctor and other former high-ranking White House staff, Comer recently requested transcripts of interviews with five Biden advisers. These had participated in a "cover-up". The Democrats have dismissed Comer's efforts as a diversionary tactic.

"Ridiculous and false" allegations?

US President Donald Trump had ordered an investigation into his predecessor's official actions and questioned their legality. Among other things, he recently instructed his administration to investigate whether Biden used a signature device to sign pardons and other official documents. Many presidents use a so-called autopen - but Biden's closest associates used it to conceal the former president's "cognitive decline" and usurp his authority, Trump claimed.

Biden has vigorously denied the allegations that he was partially not in his right mind during his time in office and described the claims as "ridiculous and false".

Last summer, Biden withdrew from the presidential race after repeatedly losing his train of thought during a TV debate against Trump, mumbling incomprehensible answers and misnaming several government programs.