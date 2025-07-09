Donald Trump's Big Beautiful Bill drives Jon Stewart crazy. Blld: YouTube/The Daily Show

Jon Stewart takes apart Donald Trump's Big Beautiful Bill and Republicans who think the poor are all lazy. The nail-biter over the endorsement was more of a farce, Jon Stewart points out on the "Daily Show."

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jon Stewart deals with Donald Trump's Big Beautiful Bill on the Daily Show.

Like wrestling: Stewart criticizes the Republicans' calculated theater surrounding the vote on the bill.

Stewart particularly takes aim at those critical Republicans who voted in favor of the bill after all

The allegedly non-existent "Epstein list" is also a topic. Show more

Jon Stewart talks about the so-called Big Beautiful Bill (BBB) on the "Daily Show": 930 billion dollars are to be saved in the healthcare system by 2034. At least 11.8 million citizens will probably lose their health insurance.

285 billion dollars are to be cut from food subsidies: Three million poor people and children will feel this first hand. "That's a lot of painful cuts for many vulnerable population groups," says the moderator. At least the mountain of debt will be reduced.

BBB: Where the good money goes. YouTube/The Daily Show

No way: 3.4 trillion dollars in new debt is to be added by 2034. "What?" exclaims Stewart. "You've managed to slash the safety net and increase the deficit? That's impressive."

"All private jet manufacturers are drooling"

But not everyone is paying the price: the military and the police and customs authority ICE are receiving 175 and 150 billion dollars more respectively. "Are you telling me that all the crazy sh***** that happened was ICE with no money?" Military "and paramilitary" are not the only beneficiaries of the BBB, however.

Tax cuts amounting to 4 trillion dollars "especially for rich Americans" and companies are on the cards, a news clip explains. Inheritance tax is falling, as are deductions for bonuses: "All the manufacturers of private jets are drooling over these opportunities", says an analyst on TV.

Epstein party? No, the BBB has come through YouTube/The Daily Show

"I'm not sure this liquid is drool," Stewart says, playing a clip of Republicans moving to the song "YMCA" after the BBB was rubber-stamped. "Sorry," Stewart comments dry as dust, "This is the party because the Epstein list isn't coming out."

"There is no list"

It was just a joke, the late-night legend sends afterwards, also in the interest of the Paramount lawyers. Then he makes a move like Obi-Wan Kenobi in "Star Wars": "There is no list," he says in the style of a mind manipulator. "There never was a list."

Epstein files? Jon Stewart uses the Force. YouTube/The Daily Show

Now, of course, comes a news clip that proves otherwise. On Feb. 21, Attorney General Pam Bondi says, "It's on my desk right now for review."

What also bugs Stewart is "the media's narrative that dramatizes the fragility of Trump's ruling coalition and what that fragility might mean." In the clip from minute 10:24, there is talk of "big problems": The BBB is "on a knife's edge" and is becoming a "nail biter" because there are dissenters.

Calculated theater

In a "dramatic moment" in the Senate with a 50-50 vote, the vote of Vice President JD Vance tipped the scales. "Ohhh, it came through as a surprise," Stewart etches, "like every other f******* thing Trump wanted - from the Qatar plane bribery to keeping the Epstein files secret."

The 62-year-old is now gaining momentum: "The Republican no votes are in the script to allow certain senators to plausibly reject [the BBB] without actually risking any part of it." It's a spectacle similar to wrestling, he said. A theater in which Stewart has also played a part.

The quality of wrestling by celebrity guests has improved astronomically, but in terms of mic work, I think Jon Stewart is still the gold standard, perfectly planting the seeds for one of Wrestlemania’s most iconic finishes. 🎤 pic.twitter.com/CiFPdNki9C — Vintage Puroresu プロレス (@vintagepuro) May 8, 2023

"Such a surprise: I can't believe he showed up there - like we rehearsed," Stewart clarifies the irony. "It should have been clear that this bill was going to pass the day they said it was going to pass - that saying no to the bill was just for show. So was Senator Josh Hawley's 'deep concern'."

"Maybe in the near future"

In the interlude starting at minute 12:54, Hawley says that because of the cuts to health, "no Republican" should support the BBB. But Hawley voted for it in the end. His statement: "I will continue to do everything in my power to avert future cuts to Medicaid."

"Oh yes, everything in my power to prevent future cuts - except for voting no in the present", the 23-time Emmy winner fumed. He is followed by Ron Johnson: "I worry about my children and grandchildren and the fact that we are stealing from them," says the Republican senator, referring to the deficit. "That's unacceptable.".

Johnson also voted yes: "Sorry, children and grandchildren. Maybe in the near future." A bigger "sucker," he said, is only Tim Burchett, who has had fan art and compliments turned around at the White House. "Was your class in Washington for the first time?" blasphemes Stewart. "He signed my t*****!"

What's the real problem for Stewart

However, the real problem with the BBB is not what the big guys get, but what the little guys do wrong, suggests the clip from minute 16:29: Marwayne Mullin says on TV that you don't get paid for being lazy, Steve Scalise says that if you live with mom in the basement and play games, you have to get a job and Pat Fallon says: get off the couch, stop eating and smoking pot and watching TV.

Late Night USA - Understanding America blue News 50 states, 330 million people and even more opinions: How are you supposed to "understand America"? If you want to keep an overview without running aground, you need a beacon. The late-night stars offer one of the best navigational aids: They are the perfect pilots, relentlessly naming the shoals of the country and its people, and serve our author Philipp Dahm as a comic compass for the state of the American soul.

"It's such a f****** lazy and false cliché," the presenter gets upset: "The pot-smoking gamers are all Twitch millionaires today and it's nonsense that finances are down because the poor have it so good. "The problem in our country is the millions and millions of people who have f****** full-time jobs and still need help with health and nutrition. That's the system that's broken."

And, "Somehow it is fiscally irresponsible to build a stronger floor for everyone to stand on when it may in some way lower the already astronomical ceiling that only a few experience. This bill is the [worst] performance rating our country has ever delivered."