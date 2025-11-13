Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi. The allegations in the corruption case extend to his entourage. Kay Nietfeld/dpa

A serious corruption scandal in Ukraine has reached as far as President Zelenskyi's entourage. Several suspects are in custody and two ministers have resigned.

Two ministers have resigned, while Western partners are linking further aid to a more resolute anti-corruption course.

In a major corruption scandal in Ukraine with traces going back to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the courts have ordered the first suspects to be remanded in custody.

What has happened?

One suspect must remain in custody until January 8 unless he posts bail of 95 million hryvnia (1.94 million euros). This was reported by the public broadcaster Suspilne from the courtroom in Kiev.

The man is allegedly involved in concealing large sums of bribes from the Ukrainian state nuclear company Energoatom. A woman has also been remanded in custody for 60 days; bail has been set at 25 million hryvnia. She is also alleged to have been involved in the unofficial accounting for the group of corrupt politicians and officials. A total of five people have been arrested so far.

For Ukraine, this is the largest case of corruption uncovered in the more than three and a half years of the Russian war of aggression. It has hit the country in a difficult situation. Russian troops are advancing on the fronts in the east and south. The power grid has been severely damaged by constant Russian air strikes. As a result, Ukrainians are repeatedly threatened with power cuts and interruptions to the heating and water supply in winter.

Who has resigned?

By Wednesday evening, under pressure from Zelenskyi, Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk and her predecessor Herman Halushchenko, who was most recently Minister of Justice, had resigned. Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that she would request their dismissal in parliament.

The accused in connection with Atomenergo are alleged to have enriched themselves with public contracts for the construction of protection devices for energy plants against air attacks. They allegedly demanded 10 to 15 percent of the contract amount from the companies as bribes. Ukrainian anti-corruption investigators assume that the equivalent of more than 80 million euros was collected.

What does Zelensky have to do with it?

President Zelensky has publicly promised a comprehensive investigation. However, the investigators have named his long-time confidant and former partner in the TV business, Timur Mindich, as the mastermind behind the bribery ring. Minditsch traveled abroad shortly before the investigation became public, as did another accused.

This puts the president under pressure domestically. In terms of foreign policy, the trust of the many countries that support Ukraine in its defensive struggle against Russia with money and armaments is at stake.

Is the EU still committed to Ukraine?

Despite the scandal, Germany and other European partners are maintaining their support for Kiev. Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul (CDU) told journalists at the foreign ministers' meeting of the G7 countries of economically strong democracies in Canada. However, it had been made clear to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha "that a determined fight against corruption in Ukraine is needed so that support in the West can also remain credible", said Wadephul.

Why is the G7 group criticizing China?

In a joint statement at the end of their two-day meeting, the foreign ministers of the G7 group sharply criticized China's support for Russia. They condemned the supply of weapons and so-called dual-use goods, which are making a decisive contribution to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

Dual-use goods are goods that can be used for both civilian and military purposes. It is an open secret that Moscow would hardly be able to sustain the war against its neighbor for so long without support from Beijing. The G7 group also condemned North Korea and Iran for their military support of Russia.

In addition to Germany, the G7 countries also include the USA, France, Italy, Japan, the UK and Canada. In their declaration in Niagara-on-the-Lake in the south-eastern province of Ontario, the states also called for an immediate ceasefire in the Ukraine war. The starting point for negotiations must be the current course of the front, they said.