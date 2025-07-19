Monks in the crossfire: sex scandal rocks Thailand - Gallery Monks are deeply revered by Thailand's largely Buddhist population and are regarded as moral role models. Image: dpa (Archivbild) Monks in Thailand are actually committed to a life of poverty and abstinence. Image: dpa (Archivbild) Most Thais are deeply religious and donate a lot of money to temples. Image: dpa (Archivbild) The police are investigating the blackmail case, in which more and more shocking details are coming to light. Image: dpa (Archivbild) Monks in the crossfire: sex scandal rocks Thailand - Gallery Monks are deeply revered by Thailand's largely Buddhist population and are regarded as moral role models. Image: dpa (Archivbild) Monks in Thailand are actually committed to a life of poverty and abstinence. Image: dpa (Archivbild) Most Thais are deeply religious and donate a lot of money to temples. Image: dpa (Archivbild) The police are investigating the blackmail case, in which more and more shocking details are coming to light. Image: dpa (Archivbild)

Sex, lies and video clips: a scandal is shaking Thailand's Buddhism to the core. At the center are high-ranking monks and a gambling-addicted blackmailer.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The sex scandal involving Buddhist monks has shaken the whole of Thailand.

A woman is said to have seduced high-ranking clerics, who are traditionally committed to absolute chastity, into having sex and then blackmailed them with images and video footage.

Several clerics had to give up their robes in the course of the investigation, while others fled the country.

Buddhist monks in Thailand are revered as important moral authorities and spiritual leaders.

A few years ago, pictures of monks wearing expensive sunglasses in a private jet caused a stir. Show more

A scandal involving Buddhist monks has caused shockwaves in Thailand: a woman is said to have seduced high-ranking clerics, who are traditionally bound to absolute chastity, into having sex and then blackmailed them with unambiguous images. There is talk of 80,000 photos and videos - and lots of temple money that flowed into her account.

The alleged blackmailer, a 35-year-old woman nicknamed "Sika Golf", has already been arrested. Several clerics had to give up their robes in the course of the investigation, others fled the country. The newspaper "Bangkok Post" spoke of the "biggest sex scandal of all time", which has shaken the clergy and the country to the core.

Moral authorities

To understand the horror, it is important to know that monks in Thailand are revered as important moral authorities and spiritual leaders. The majority of the population, who practise Theravada Buddhism (the oldest and most original form of Buddhism), treat them with the deepest respect. When a monk comes along the path, many Thais stop to be blessed by him on the spot. Parents also often send their sons to the monastery for a certain period of time so that they can live and learn there.

Although Thailand's monks are dedicated to a life of poverty and abstinence, many benefit from large donations from the faithful, both in the form of money and gifts. But their almost untouchable status is crumbling, and badly.

Scandals surrounding luxury monks

Time and again in recent years, scandals have come to light about so-called luxury monks who have been living the high life against all the rules. It was about embezzlement, drug abuse and yes, also repeatedly about mistresses. A few years ago, pictures of monks wearing expensive sunglasses in a private jet caused a stir.

But probably never before has a scandal involving the guardians of Buddhist teachings caused such a furor in the kingdom as the most recent one. "And this is just the beginning," warned Thai media.

"What makes this scandal so special and shocking is the sheer number of high-ranking monks involved," wrote the Bangkok Post in a blazing commentary. Without the compromising pictures, videos and chats found on several of the woman's smartphones, "they would probably still be sitting on their thrones and deceiving the public with impunity".

A 67-year-old abbot is said to have transferred 380,000 baht (around 9400 Swiss francs) to the woman from the bank account of the Wat Chujit Dhammaram temple in Ayutthaya province. Much more money is said to have flowed from a private account. The cleric has since left the order. Sika Golf" is said to have told another man that she was expecting his child. She demanded the equivalent of almost 750 francs a month in alimony - for 20 years. The previously highly revered monk took off his saffron-colored robes and fled to the neighboring country of Laos.

Millions gambled away in online casinos

According to the authorities, the blackmailer received a whopping 385 million baht over the past three years - that's more than ten million euros. Most of this is said to have come from temple funds. Enough money, in fact, to afford a life of absolute luxury. However, according to Prasong Chalermpan, head of the police's anti-corruption department, she gambled away almost the entire sum in online casinos. There were only the equivalent of 210 euros left in her account, he said.

Of course, the arrested woman is at the center of the scandal. Her life and her criminal activities are currently being examined microscopically by investigators. But all the anger and disappointment in society is directed at the monks.

"They preach. They condemn others. They demonstrate moral superiority. But they do exactly the opposite," raged the Bangkok Post. Instead, the clergy should ask themselves why they entered the monastery: "Was it for spiritual training or to climb the social ladder and gain wealth and power through the saffron-colored robe?"

King intervenes

There are more than 40,000 Buddhist temples across the country. High-ranking monks receive a monthly salary from the government, called Nittayaphat. The amount depends on seniority and rank in the monastery and ranges from around 65 to 900 euros. The deeply devout Thais also donate billions of euros to the temples every year. It is almost impossible to understand what happens to these donations due to poor bookkeeping.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn has now also become involved in the scandal. He announced that he would not be conferring any new monastic titles this time on the occasion of his birthday on July 28. He will also revoke a total of 81 monastic titles that have already been awarded to clergymen.

It was initially unclear whether the monks concerned were directly involved in the case. The king spoke of crimes "that constitute serious violations of monastic discipline" and emphasized: "Their actions have caused widespread consternation and emotional distress in the Buddhist community".

Government announces measures

The government has also announced measures. Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub explained that the existing laws, particularly with regard to the transparency of temple finances, are to be reviewed and tightened in order to restore confidence in Buddhism. "We will investigate monks all over the country," he said. He is convinced that the investigations will have a ripple effect and ultimately lead to much-needed changes.

Video from the department