Following the questioning of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, her husband, former President Bill Clinton, has now also had to face questions from the US Parliament about Epstein. Bild: Andres Kudacki/FR170905 AP/dpa

Former US President Bill Clinton has testified about his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In front of members of Congress, Clinton declared: "I did nothing wrong".

DPA dpa

Former US President Bill Clinton has testified before members of Congress about his former contacts with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In a statement he posted on the X platform on Friday, he said with regard to Epstein: "I did nothing wrong". He was not aware of any criminal acts committed by the financier.

The statement took place on Friday behind closed doors at Clinton's home in Chappaqua in the US state of New York. It is the first time that a former US president has been forced to testify before members of Congress. His wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, had already done so on Thursday.

Bill Clinton is not accused of any misconduct in connection with Epstein. Hillary Clinton told MPs that she knew nothing about the criminal activities of the now deceased Epstein, who is accused of sexually abusing girls. She also said she had no recollection of meeting him. The former First Lady said she assumed that her husband would testify that he also knew nothing about the sexual abuse by the financier Epstein at the time when the two were still in contact with each other.

As someone who grew up in a home with domestic abuse, not only would I not have flown on his plane if I had any inkling of what he was doing—I would have turned him in myself and led the call for justice for his crimes, not sweetheart deals. pic.twitter.com/0rX8cat5Pu — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) February 27, 2026

Bill Clinton's relationship with Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell in the period between the late 1990s and early 2000s is public knowledge. In recent weeks, several photos of the ex-president have emerged in the documents relating to the investigation into Epstein and Maxwell, which were published by the US Department of Justice. Among other things, Clinton was seen sitting in an airplane next to a woman whose face had been obscured. He had his arm around her. In another photo, Clinton and Maxwell can be seen in a pool with another person whose face has been obscured.

During Clinton's presidency, Epstein visited the White House several times. The two later made several trips abroad together for charity work.

Precedent set for Trump's statement?

In the Democratic camp of the congressional committee investigating Epstein, Bill Clinton's forced testimony is seen as a precedent that should also apply to President Donald Trump. The latter also had ties to Epstein. "We are immediately demanding that we ask President Trump to testify before our committee," said Democratic Representative Robert Garcia on Thursday. However, the Republican chairman of the committee, James Comer, is not prepared to do so.