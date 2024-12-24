78-year-old Bill Clinton is in hospital, but the situation is not said to be acute. (Picture from November 21, 2024) Picture: Keystone/EPA/Will Oliver

According to his chief of staff, the 78-year-old has developed a fever - and is "still in good spirits".

Former US President Bill Clinton is being treated in a hospital in the capital, Washington. Clinton came to Georgetown University Medical Center this afternoon for examination and observation after developing a fever, explained the 78-year-old's deputy chief of staff, Angel Ureña, on the X platform. Clinton is "still in good spirits" and "greatly appreciates the excellent care he is receiving there".

President Clinton was admitted to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital this afternoon for testing and observation after developing a fever. He remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving. — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) December 23, 2024

According to the US broadcaster MSNBC, which cites people close to Clinton, the situation is not acute. The former president is "awake and alert" and his condition is expected to improve soon.

The Democrat served as the 42nd President of the United States from 1993 to 2001. Clinton's presidency was overshadowed by the Lewinsky affair and subsequent impeachment proceedings, which he survived politically. His wife Hillary Clinton, who served as a senator and Secretary of State, also ran for president in 2016, but was defeated by Republican Donald Trump.