Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates says he intends to support the work of the Epstein Oversight Committee in the U.S. Congress with his testimony. He is glad to be here voluntarily to testify, Gates told reporters in a brief statement before the hearing at the Capitol. The session in Washington is closed to the public. He intends to deliver an opening statement. He hopes his testimony will be helpful to the committee’s work in achieving “justice for the victims,” Gates said. He did not disclose any details about his testimony.

Republican Committee Chairman James Comer also said before the questioning began that members of Congress wanted to learn about Gates’ relationship with Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell: “What did he see? Did he know what was going on? Was he involved in any of it?” Comer emphasized that there were no allegations of wrongdoing against Gates.

The committee’s goal

The Oversight Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives is tasked with conducting a political investigation into the abuse network of financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019. Among the documents that the U.S. Department of Justice was required by law to release is a draft email from 2013 that was stored in Epstein’s account and appears to be addressed to Gates. A mere mention of a name in the documents does not, in and of itself, mean anything.

Multimillionaire Epstein from New York had run an abuse ring decades ago, with many women and minors falling victim to it. Over several years, Epstein is alleged to have personally abused minors in places such as New York and Florida. In 2019, Epstein died in prison at the age of 66.

Gates had contact with Epstein

Like many other celebrities from numerous countries, Gates had previously been in contact with Epstein. Months ago, Gates described his meetings with him as a mistake. He had never been to Epstein’s private island in the Caribbean, which is said to have been the center of the abuse ring. The Microsoft co-founder emphasized that he had never met any women there.

Gates is not the first celebrity to appear before the oversight committee. Some time ago, former President Bill Clinton and his wife also spoke with committee members independently of one another. Bill Clinton, too, had contact with Epstein.