Melinda Gates and her ex-husband divorced in 2021. (archive image) Julia Nikhinson/AP/dpa

Following the publication of new documents from the estate of Jeffrey Epstein, Melinda French Gates has spoken out publicly for the first time. Bill Gates' ex-wife speaks of painful memories and calls for unanswered questions to be answered by those affected.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you New Epstein documents mention Bill Gates in deceased sex offender's internal emails.

Melinda French Gates says the reports evoked painful memories of the end of her marriage.

She emphasizes that responsibility for unanswered questions does not lie with her, but with the persons named. Show more

The publication of further Epstein files has once again brought prominent names to the fore. Bill Gates also appears in the documents in internal emails from 2013, which Epstein is said to have written himself.

Now Melinda French Gates is speaking out for the first time. In a podcast on US radio station NPR, she says that the new revelations have opened up old wounds for her. It is difficult for her personally when these details become public again. It brings back memories of "very, very painful times in my marriage".

The headlines have filled her with "incredible sadness", French Gates says verbatim. At the same time, she makes it clear that she does not see herself as responsible for clearing up the unanswered questions: "Whatever questions are still unanswered there - what exactly, I can't even begin to know everything - these questions are directed at these people and also at my ex-husband."

"You have to take responsibility for this"

French Gates emphasizes unequivocally in the podcast: "They have to take responsibility for this, not me." She ended her marriage and later withdrew from the joint foundation. "I consciously rejected it and moved on," she says. And adds a sentence that has since been quoted many times: "I'm so glad to be away from all this filth."

Bill Gates himself has not yet commented personally on the new documents. A spokesman for the Microsoft founder rejected the accusations. He told US media: "These allegations are absolutely absurd and completely false." The documents merely demonstrated Epstein's frustration at "not having an ongoing relationship with Gates, as well as how far he would go "to trap and defame him".

"We are facing a reckoning"

In the podcast, Melinda French Gates also turns the spotlight on Epstein's victims. She speaks of a social responsibility: "I believe we as a society are facing a reckoning."

No girl should ever be put in such a situation. She herself can take her own sadness and look at the young girls and ask herself: "My God, how could this happen to these girls?"

French Gates says she has found a way to move on with her life. "At least I've been able to move on with my life," she says - adding that she hopes "there is justice for these women who are now adults."

Epstein died in his prison cell in 2019, before another trial for sexual abuse of minors took place. The documents now published include millions of pages of private communications. However, it is expressly stated that the mere mention in the files is not proof of criminal conduct.