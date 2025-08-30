Anant Ambani in his "Vantara" zoo. Wikimedia Commons

The son of Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, is being targeted by the judiciary: India's Supreme Court has launched an investigation against Anant Ambani for alleged violations in connection with his private zoo "Vantara".

Vantara Zoo is home to more than 200 elephants, hundreds of big cats and almost 1000 crocodiles.

India's Supreme Court orders investigations into possible environmental violations and money laundering.

Critics criticize the zoo's proximity to an oil refinery and the lack of plans for reintroduction into the wild. Show more

India's Supreme Court has announced an investigation into the son of Asia's richest man over a private zoo with thousands of wild animals. A commission has been appointed to investigate the alleged unlawful acquisition of animals, particularly elephants, the court announced on Monday. Anant Ambani is also to be investigated for suspected violations of environmental regulations and allegations of money laundering.

Ambani is the son of multi-billionaire Mukesh Ambani, who is the head of the Reliance Industries group of companies. According to the authorities, he keeps more than 200 elephants, 50 bears, 160 tigers, 200 lions, 250 leopards and 900 crocodiles at his private zoo "Vantara" in the western Indian state of Gujarat. Animal rights activists have criticized the facility in the past for keeping endangered species right next to a huge oil refinery and for having no plans to release the animals into the wild.

The zoo promised the investigators its "full cooperation" on Tuesday and reaffirmed its commitment to "transparency, compassion and compliance with the law". Saving and protecting animals remains the zoo's "mission", it added.

Dozens of elephants transported through India

In March, the "Süddeutsche Zeitung" reported that Vantara had around 39,000 animals brought to its park last year from countries including the Democratic Republic of Congo, the United Arab Emirates and Venezuela.

According to the zoo, dozens of elephants were transported thousands of kilometers through India in specially equipped trucks.

The court has now emphasized that its investigations are in response to petitions, media reports and complaints from conservation organizations. It is also examining whether the harsh climate in Gujarat is suitable for the animals.

Last year, the zoo was one of the venues for Ambani's wedding celebrations, which lasted several days and caused quite a stir. World stars such as Rihanna, Justin Bieber and Katy Perry performed at the celebration.