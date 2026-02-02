A painting by conservative artist Jon McNaughton shows US President Donald Trump as the conductor of a MAGA orchestra. Opinions differ on the painting.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The new work "MAGA Symphony" by artist Jon McNaughton stages Donald Trump as the maestro of an orchestra.

Charlie Kirk, Karoline Leavitt, Elon Musk and several members of Trump's family figure as musicians.

The painting is available as a print from the equivalent of CHF 22. Show more

A new painting by conservative US artist Jon McNaughton is causing controversy: It shows Donald Trump as the conductor of a "MAGA Symphony", surrounded by family, allies and loyal comrades-in-arms. It features Charlie Kirk, who was killed in an assassination attempt, on the violin, press spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt on the harp and Elon Musk with an electric guitar.

McNaughton describes his work as "the sound of a nation waking up and remembering who it is". On social media, the image was described as "kitschy", "exaggerated" or even "embarrassing".

According to American media reports, Trump himself shared the work as a video on his Truth Social platform. The painting is available as a print, with prices ranging from 29 to 705 dollars, the equivalent of 22 to 550 francs.

