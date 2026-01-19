The highway had to be completely closed. KEYSTONE

On Monday morning, 26 vehicles crashed into each other on the A42 highway in North Rhine-Westphalia due to black ice. 25 people were injured, several of whom were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you There was a pile-up involving 26 vehicles on the A42 this morning on a slippery road.

25 people were injured, five of whom were hospitalized as a precaution.

The highway had to be temporarily closed for recovery work. Show more

A 26-vehicle pile-up occurred in Germany on Monday morning. The accident occurred in the early hours of the morning on a bridge on the A42 highway in the Essen area. According to the information available so far, a car lost control on an icy road, spun and came to a halt on the road. As a result, numerous following vehicles were unable to brake in time.

A total of 26 cars were involved in the pile-up. 25 people sustained injuries, most of them minor. Five people were medically assessed as a precaution and taken to nearby hospitals.

The affected section between Essen-Nord and Bottrop in the direction of Kamp-Lintfort had to be closed for the recovery of the vehicles and the cleaning of the road. The morning rush hour traffic was backed up for several kilometers. Emergency services from the fire department, rescue services and police had been on the scene since the early hours of the morning.