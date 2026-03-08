Following a new wave of attacks by Israel, heavy explosions have occurred in Tehran. Several oil and fuel facilities were on fire.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Violent explosions set oil and fuel facilities on fire in Tehran on Saturday evening after Israel once again attacked targets in Iran.

According to Iranian and Israeli sources, the strikes targeted national oil reserves and militarily relevant facilities.

The attacks led to a further escalation in the Middle East. Show more

Massive explosions occurred in Tehran on Saturday evening. Eyewitnesses reported flames several meters high and a huge cloud of smoke over the south of the Iranian capital. Images and videos showing the scale of the detonations emerged from several social media sources. According to an AFP reporter, air defenses were also deployed.

📢 Tehran is burning. Power outages across northern Tehran.

~ Flames engulf the skyline as #Israel reportedly strikes Shahran Oil Depot west of the capital.



Israel had warned: target our civilians, and you’ll pay a heavy price. #IsraeliranWar pic.twitter.com/0uSsPmrN5M — The Analyzer (News Updates🗞️) (@Indian_Analyzer) June 14, 2025

Iranian media spoke of an attack on industrial facilities. Refineries, fuel depots and oil reserves were among the targets of the explosions. According to the AP news agency, this was one of the first targeted strikes against civilian industrial complexes since the beginning of the current war. Shortly beforehand, the Israeli military had launched another wave of attacks on Tehran.

Political reactions followed from Washington and Jerusalem: US President Donald Trump had already announced on Saturday morning that Iran would be "hit hard the same day". A few hours later, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the military operations were part of a larger strategy - and announced "further surprises".

Further oil and fuel facilities hit

Oil and fuel facilities outside Tehran were also hit. As the Iranian news agency Fars reported, citing circles in the oil ministry, the explosions affected several cities. Later that evening, an Israeli army spokesman confirmed that Iranian leadership facilities and national oil reserves had been targeted. Around 30 tanks are said to have been hit.

The fire was still burning on Sunday morning. Screenshot X

For its part, the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) confirmed the attack on a refinery in southern Tehran and declared that it had launched a military response - including rocket fire on the Israeli port city of Haifa.

Large cloud of smoke on Sunday morning

Following the Israeli attacks, large fires continued to blaze at the Sharan oil depot in northern Tehran on Sunday morning. Videos on social networks show a massive cloud of smoke rising over the area.

Fires continue to burn into the morning at the Shahran Oil Depot in Northern Tehran, following overnight strikes by Israel. pic.twitter.com/sji0JkF3kg — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 8, 2026

Following the fire in an oil depot, Tehran is currently suffering from massive air pollution. As CNN reporter Frederik Pleitgen reports from the Iranian capital, oily black rain is now even falling. In a video he published, a greasy, dark film can be seen covering the streets and sidewalks.