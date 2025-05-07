10.04 a.m.

The cardinals gathered in Rome for the papal election are making another attempt to elect a new head of the Catholic Church. The 133 participants in the conclave, who are strictly shielded from the outside world, made their way to the Sistine Chapel again on Thursday, where up to four rounds of voting are planned during the course of the day.

From today onwards, the cardinals will vote up to four times a day - twice in the morning and twice in the afternoon - until a new head of the Church is found to succeed Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday.

The number of ballots is unlimited. In most cases in the past century, the conclave needed between three and 14 ballots to elect a pope.

John Paul I, who died in 1978 after only 33 days in office, was elected in the fourth ballot. His successor John Paul II needed eight ballots. Francis achieved the necessary majority in the fifth ballot in 2013.

This time, it could possibly take longer because Francis has appointed many cardinals from far-flung parts of the world, including Mongolia, Sweden and Tonga. Many of the clergy hardly know each other personally, but must now agree on a pope.