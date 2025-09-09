Thousands of households in Berlin were without electricity. (symbolic image) Christophe Gateau/dpa

Thousands of people in south-east Berlin have no electricity. Two high-voltage pylons caught fire during the night. Now the police are investigating a letter of confession.

Two electricity pylons in south-east Berlin were on fire, leaving around 50,000 households without power.

Police and state security are investigating a possible politically motivated attack.

The outage paralyzed S-Bahn lines and emergency calls via the mobile phone network were temporarily unavailable.

A letter of confession suggests a radical left-wing motive. Show more

According to initial investigations by the German police, a power outage in south-east Berlin was caused by arson.

Two high-voltage pylons had caught fire and thousands of customers are currently without power. "As things stand at the moment, arson can be assumed," said a police spokesperson. The Berlin police stated that there were indications of a targeted attack. It appears that fire accelerants were used, which is why the state security service has taken over the investigation.

The German police are now examining a letter of confession. The text published on the radical left-wing website "Indymedia" stated that the attack was directed against the Adlershof Technology Park in south-east Berlin.

"Cutting off the power to the military-industrial complex"

The authors went on to write: "Sabotage the technological attack - cut off the power to the military-industrial complex." The letter was signed: "Some anarchists".

"Two 110KV electricity pylons in Königsheide in Johannisthal were cut off by arson, causing a blackout in the technology park," the text read. Companies and research from the IT, robotics, biotech & nanotech, aerospace, AI, security and defense industries are represented there.

Every conceivable business model in this high-tech industry functions in one way or another to stabilize the system and is, among other things, a product of military interests, it said. At the same time, the authors asked the residents affected by the power outage for forbearance.

Consequences for infrastructure and emergency services

The blackout hit the capital hard: several S-Bahn lines and streetcars did not run, traffic lights failed and caused traffic jams. Police officers controlled traffic at junctions. Particularly critical: the emergency numbers 110 and 112 were initially unavailable via the mobile network.

The Federal Office of Civil Protection classified the situation as "extreme danger" via the "Nina" warning app. The fire department set up contact points for the public, and mobile police stations were also on patrol.

There were restrictions on the streetcar service and traffic lights were out of action, according to the police post. The fire had been extinguished.

By midday, around 15,000 households were back online, while the situation remained tense for the rest. "We are preparing for the fact that it may take longer," said a fire department spokesperson. Forensic experts investigated the scene of the fire in the Johannisthal district this morning.