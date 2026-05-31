In eastern Ukraine, it is not only the people who are feeling the effects of the war, but also nature. An entire ecosystem has been destroyed along the front line. A handful of volunteers are fighting back.

Adrian Kammer

The airspace over eastern Ukraine once belonged to the birds. Since the Russian war of aggression, it has been dominated by missiles and drones. Owls and storks are caught in anti-drone nets. Their habitats along the 1200-kilometre-long front have been bombed, mined and burned. Even migratory birds change their routes as their resting places have disappeared.

Some soldiers provide first aid and bring injured birds from the war zone to a care station near Kiev. But it is filling up rapidly. There are already over 200 animals there.

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