A woman gets on a Delta flight from New York to Paris without a ticket and is arrested there. During the flight, she hides in the toilet.

A blind passenger hides in the toilet for hours.

Without a ticket, she gets on a flight from New York to Paris.

After landing, she is arrested. Show more

Delta Air Lines and federal authorities are investigating an incident in which a stowaway boarded a flight from New York to Paris and was taken into custody.

The woman, who is between 55 and 60 years old and holds both a US green card and a Russian passport, passed through security at JFK airport in New York but bypassed identity and boarding checks to get on Delta flight 264 to Paris Charles de Gaulle. The incident was first reported by CNN.

A TSA spokesperson explained that the woman passed through physical security screening, but got past the identity and boarding stations without the required documents and boarded the plane. "Prior to boarding, the individual was physically screened by TSA, was not traveling with prohibited items and did not pose a threat to civil aviation," the spokesperson said. The TSA will review the incident, he added.

Police arrest woman after landing

It remains unclear how the woman got on board without a ticket. According to Delta, the airline wants to thoroughly investigate the incident and cooperate with other parties involved and law enforcement authorities.

Rob Jackson, a passenger on the flight, reported that the stowaway hid in the restrooms during the flight. "I heard the flight attendants talking to the pilots about a female passenger being in the restroom the whole time," Jackson said.

In a video captured by Jackson, the captain of the flight can be heard telling passengers in Paris to stay on board until police arrive. "Guys, this is the captain speaking, we're just waiting for the police to come on board," the captain said, according to CNN.

The woman is reportedly being held in an area of Charles de Gaulle airport reserved for people awaiting deportation. She is due to be sent back to the USA soon.

