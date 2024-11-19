On Sunday night, numerous drivers in Stuttgart were in for a surprise: they were unable to drive their vehicles out of an underground parking garage, as reported by the Stuttgarter Nachrichten newspaper. The reason was a blocked gate that could not be opened. The fire department finally had to arrive with special tools to free the trapped vehicles.
Abdullah Koteiche and his friends had actually planned to eat a kebab at around 1 a.m. after going to a bar in the city, according to Stuttgarter Nachrichten. But when they returned to the underground parking garage under the BW Bank, they were greeted by a loud alarm.
The fire alarm had gone off, but this turned out to be a false alarm. Numerous people assured those present that no fire had broken out, but the fire department had not yet arrived at this point.
"At first they said a janitor had been there, but left after half an hour because he couldn't do anything. Then two police officers came and said that the parking garage company had to be notified." Their representatives arrived very early, but were unable to switch off the technology and open the gate. "They said the key was missing and only one person had it," said a witness.
The situation turned into a test of patience, as the drivers had to wait for hours for help. It wasn't until around 5.30 a.m. that the fire department managed to open the gate with a partition and free the vehicles. An eyewitness reported the relief that spread among those waiting when they were finally able to leave the underground car park.
This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.