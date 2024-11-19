The fire department was unable to move the blocked door and had to pry out a section of the door. Tiktok

Drivers are stuck in an underground garage in Stuttgart because the door won't open. In the end, the fire department had to cut the gate open. The reason for the blockage is baffling.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Stuttgart, dozens of drivers were stuck in an underground parking garage after the fire alarm went off.

It was a false alarm.

The fire department was alerted but was initially unable to open the door.

Using special tools, the trapped people were freed after five hours. Show more

On Sunday night, numerous drivers in Stuttgart were in for a surprise: they were unable to drive their vehicles out of an underground parking garage, as reported by the Stuttgarter Nachrichten newspaper. The reason was a blocked gate that could not be opened. The fire department finally had to arrive with special tools to free the trapped vehicles.

Abdullah Koteiche and his friends had actually planned to eat a kebab at around 1 a.m. after going to a bar in the city, according to Stuttgarter Nachrichten. But when they returned to the underground parking garage under the BW Bank, they were greeted by a loud alarm.

The fire alarm had gone off, but this turned out to be a false alarm. Numerous people assured those present that no fire had broken out, but the fire department had not yet arrived at this point.

"At first they said a janitor had been there, but left after half an hour because he couldn't do anything. Then two police officers came and said that the parking garage company had to be notified." Their representatives arrived very early, but were unable to switch off the technology and open the gate. "They said the key was missing and only one person had it," said a witness.

The situation turned into a test of patience, as the drivers had to wait for hours for help. It wasn't until around 5.30 a.m. that the fire department managed to open the gate with a partition and free the vehicles. An eyewitness reported the relief that spread among those waiting when they were finally able to leave the underground car park.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.