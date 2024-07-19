At the end of the Republican Party Congress, Donald Trump gave a speech that was conciliatory by his standards. Nevertheless, he made a sweeping attack on migrants. Of course, the assassination attempt was also a topic of discussion.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump gave the traditional presidential nomination speech at the end of the Republican party convention.

Trump's speech was far less harsh than many he has given in his political career.

He was undiminished in his harsh castigation of migrants who come to the USA illegally. He indirectly referred to them as garbage.

Donald Trump was humble about the fact that he had narrowly escaped death in the assassination attempt. He said he felt God was on his side.

To pay tribute to the former firefighter killed in the attack, Trump kissed his helmet. Show more

Donald Trump gave the traditional nominee's speech at the end of the Republican Party Congress. He spoke for an hour and a half and, according to observers, strayed more and more from his manuscript. With a speaking time of 92 minutes, Trump broke his own record for the longest live-broadcast nomination speech, as "Politico" writes.

He left out some of his controversial plans and beliefs and instead appealed to the unity of US citizens. Nevertheless, he referred to people who enter the USA illegally as "garbage".

He described in detail how he had experienced the attack and that he had felt God at his side. He also remembered the firefighter who was killed and kissed his helmet.

He only briefly touched on JD Vance, the candidate for Vice President with whom he will be campaigning from now on.

The Republicans had hired the now 70-year-old wrestling star Hulk Hogan as a whip. He was once a supporter of Barrack Obama. He is now tearing up his tank top for Donald Trump.

Trump indirectly refers to migrants as "garbage"

Immigration remains Trump's absolute top issue. In his nomination speech, he once again railed against migrants and used dehumanizing language: "They come from everywhere," said the 78-year-old on the last night of the Republican Party convention in Milwaukee, and later: "We've become a garbage dump for the rest of the world - and they laugh at us. They think we're stupid."

Trump spoke for several minutes on the subject of immigration. In doing so, he repeated the statements that he repeatedly makes during campaign appearances in virtually the same wording. For example, he claimed that almost exclusively criminals and people from "insane asylums" enter the country via the southern border.

The route to the USA via Mexico is chosen by many people fleeing poverty, violence and political crises in their home country and hoping for a better life in the world's most economically powerful country. Hundreds die every year on the dangerous route north, for example from lack of water and heatstroke, while many others fall victim to criminal gangs and sexual violence.

"There was blood everywhere and God was by my side"

How Trump experienced the failed assassination attempt is a central element of his speech. "My hand was covered in blood, just blood everywhere. I knew immediately that it was very serious," said the former president, "There was blood everywhere, and yet in a way I felt very safe because I had God on my side." If he had not looked to the side at the moment of the shot, he would no longer be alive, he emphasized. "I stand here before you, in this arena, only by the grace of Almighty God." His supporters cheered him frenetically.

Trump went into great detail and said he would only talk about the attack on him once. "You won't hear it from me a second time because it's actually too painful to tell. "Trump said he had learned something new from the attack. "When something happens to your ears, they bleed more than any other part of your body." The doctors explained this to him. "I asked: why is there so much blood?"

“There was blood pouring everywhere and yet, in a certain way, I felt very safe because I had God on my side.”



Former Pres. Trump delivers remarks at the Republican National Convention days after assassination attempt. https://t.co/1JphbvXeim pic.twitter.com/bkG5ClV9uj — ABC News (@ABC) July 19, 2024

Pictures of Trump with blood on his ear and some blood on his face - and at the same time with a clenched fist - went around the world after the attack. His supporters thought he had been killed, said the 78-year-old. "I wanted to do something to let them know that I was okay. I raised my right arm, looked at the thousands and thousands of people waiting breathlessly and started shouting: Fight! Fight! Fight!" He continued: "As my clenched fist went high into the air, the crowd realized I was doing well and roared with pride in our country." He had never heard anything like it before.

Trump kisses the helmet of the firefighter who was killed

One of the bullets fired by the assassin at presidential candidate Trump killed a former firefighter standing behind him. Trump remembered him. He kissed his helmet, which had been placed on the stage. The man's jacket hung underneath. "He was incredible," Trump said. He was respected by everyone.

According to authorities, the 50-year-old was shielding his wife and daughter from the bullets when the gunman opened fire. He was fatally shot and two other people were seriously injured. The man worked as a tool engineer and had been involved in the volunteer fire department for many years, according to media reports.

Call for unity

The Republican, known for his aggressive rhetoric, struck an unusually conciliatory tone during the speech. "The discord and division in our society must be healed. We just heal it quickly. As Americans, we are bound together by a single destiny and a common purpose. We rise together or we fall apart," he said. "I'm running to be a president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America."

On JD Vance, Trump keeps it short

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump only mentioned his running mate J.D. Vance in a few sentences during the big closing speech at the party convention in Milwaukee. In his hour-and-a-half-long speech at the finale of the convention in the state of Wisconsin, Trump only briefly addressed the senator, who will be campaigning with him from now on.

"I am very pleased to have a new friend and partner fighting by my side," said Trump. "He will be a great Vice President." The 39-year-old will be with him for a long time, "and it was an honor to select him". Vance was a great student at the elite Yale University, as was his wife Usha. "These are two smart people," said Trump and then quickly moved on to the next topic.

Trump had announced at the beginning of the party conference that he had chosen Vance as his vice presidential candidate. The bestselling author, lawyer and venture capitalist was officially nominated on Monday and gave his first speech in his new role on Wednesday evening (local time).

However, Trump still had to accept a rebuff. His wife Melania skillfully hinted that she did not want to be kissed on the mouth by him.

With material from SDA and DPA