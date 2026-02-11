Affected among others: The BMW X5. Wolfgang Groeger-Meier/BMW AG/dpa-tmn

BMW is recalling hundreds of thousands of cars worldwide. Models in Switzerland are also affected.

BMW is recalling a mid-six-figure number of vehicles worldwide due to a possible starter defect.

In the worst case scenario, smoke may develop during operation or even cause a vehicle fire.

The vehicles affected include the 2 Series, 3 Series, 4 Series, 5 Series, 7 Series, X4, X5, X6 and Z4 from certain production periods. Show more

BMW is recalling vehicles from several model series worldwide. According to the Munich-based manufacturer, the total number of vehicles involved is in the mid-six-figure range. The magazine "kfz-Betrieb" had previously reported a total figure of 575,000 vehicles. BMW did not confirm this figure.

According to BMW, product checks revealed that increased wear could occur in the solenoid switch after a high number of starts. As a result, the car could start less easily, and in some cases not at all. In addition, a short circuit cannot be ruled out, which could lead to local overheating at the starter. "In the worst-case scenario, this could lead to a vehicle fire during operation. In this case, smoke may be seen or smelled while driving or when leaving the vehicle." BMW therefore recommends that the vehicle should not be left unattended with the engine running.

Numerous model series

Specifically, this concerns vehicles from the 2 Series Coupé, several variants of the 3 Series, 4 Series and 5 Series, the 6 Series Gran Tourismo, the 7 Series Sedan, X4, X5, X6 and Z4.

Vehicles with a starter relay from the production period July 2020 to July 2022 are potentially affected. However, the production period of the vehicles cannot be clearly defined, as the transport route from starter to vehicle production is different. In addition, vehicles in which a faulty starter was subsequently installed during a repair are also affected.

Not the first starter recall with fire hazard

BMW had already recalled hundreds of thousands of cars last fall because a starter problem could lead to fires in the worst case scenario. At that time, however, the cause was not wear and tear, but water that could penetrate the starter and lead to corrosion. Here, too, short circuits and, in the worst case, fire were possible. Unlike now, however, this was also possible when the vehicle was switched off.