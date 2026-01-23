A 16-year-old British girl died in a boating accident while on a family vacation in the Dominican Republic. Her two siblings were seriously injured in the accident.

Here's what it's all about A tourist boat carrying about 30 people caught fire off the coast of the Dominican Republic on July 27.

Abbie Lainton, 16, died three days later from her severe burns; her two siblings remain in the hospital.

A total of 24 people were injured; the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Summary created with

A boat trip in the Dominican Republic ended in tragedy for a British family. Abbie Lainton, 16, died from severe burns she sustained in a fire on a tourist boat.

The accident occurred on July 27, but has only now been made public. The boat, with about 30 people on board, was returning from an excursion to Saona Island. It was supposed to take the tourists to the port of Bayahibe, a resort town on the Caribbean coast.

While underway, the boat suddenly caught fire. Eyewitnesses told the «Telegraph" of a loud bang and a possible explosion in the front of the boat. It is still unclear what actually caused the fire. Authorities have launched an investigation.

Teenager Dies Three Days Later

Lainton suffered severe burns and was taken to the intensive care unit of a hospital in La Romana. She died there on July 30—three days after the accident.

Her sister Carley and her brother Bradley were also injured. According to British media reports, both remain in the hospital.

According to the authorities, a total of 24 people were injured. Eleven of them had to be treated in the hospital for burns.

"The front part of the boat exploded"

A 35-year-old passenger told the British newspaper "The Sun" that the boat had suddenly accelerated at first. Shortly afterward, a loud bang was heard.

"The front part of the boat exploded," the man said. The fire then quickly spread toward him and his wife. He himself suffered first-degree burns.

The boat caught fire in the accident. Go Fund Me

His wife reported that several passengers on the left side had been thrown from their seats by the force of the impact. Burning pieces of the boat were flying through the air. Her husband had been injured and burned on the head by a piece of debris.

Widespread sympathy in the United Kingdom

Abbie was from Swindon and was active as a cheerleader and youth coach. In a few weeks, she was supposed to receive her high school graduation exam results.

The Swindon Lightning Cheerleading Club honored her as a very popular member. Her kindness, her smile, and her enthusiasm for the sport touched many people.

Her former dance school also paid public tribute to her. Abbie had been attending the school since she was a small child and will be especially remembered for her smile during performances.

A fundraising campaign for the family raised more than 17,500 pounds. The British Foreign Office is supporting the family and is in contact with authorities in the Dominican Republic.