According to the police, two people from Munich were on the capsized boat "Sea Story" (archive photo). -/XinHua/dpa

The Swiss tourists who were on board the sunken boat in Egypt are alive. The second Swiss man was rescued on Tuesday.

After the boat accident off the Egyptian coast, rescuers saved four survivors on Tuesday. Among them was a previously missing Swiss national, according to the governor responsible for the region, Amr Hanafi.

The three people also rescued on Tuesday were two Belgian tourists and an Egyptian. A second Swiss national was rescued unharmed on Monday, as the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) announced on Monday. The number of survivors of the boat accident in the Red Sea thus rose to 32.

Eight people were still missing on Tuesday. The search for them is continuing with an Egyptian military frigate, helicopters and divers, according to the Egyptian authorities. In addition, four bodies were recovered that have not yet been identified.

The ship was carrying a total of 31 tourists of various nationalities and 13 crew members when it was hit by a large wave early on Monday, causing it to capsize near Marsa Alam in south-eastern Egypt.

