The "Sea Story" has sunk. X

A boat carrying numerous tourists has sunk off the coast of Egypt, triggering a large-scale rescue operation. At least 45 people are missing after the ship disappeared in the Red Sea.

A dramatic boat accident has occurred off the Egyptian coast, in which a boat with numerous tourists on board has sunk. The "Sea Story", which had set off from Porto Ghalib for a dive on November 24, was due to return to the marina in Hurghada on November 29.

However, in the early morning of November 25, at around 5.30 a.m. local time, a distress call was made by a crew member before contact was lost, according to local media reports.

The authorities immediately launched a large-scale rescue operation to find the 31 tourists and 14 crew members who were on board.

According to the authorities, 16 people have been rescued alive so far. The search is still on for the remaining people. According to the newspaper "Al-Masri al-Jum", two Swiss nationals are also believed to be on board. The FDFA did not initially confirm this information to blue News.

The missing persons come from different countries and it is feared that the boat sank in the Sha'ab Sataya region. Rescue teams and a helicopter are being used to locate the missing.

The search is focusing on the area where the boat was last located before it disappeared from radar. According to the Egyptian authorities, they are working closely with international partners to coordinate the rescue efforts and increase the chances of survival for the missing people.