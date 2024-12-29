Plane crash in South Korea Firefighters and members of the rescue team work at Muan International Airport. Photo: Maeng Dae-hwan/Newsis/AP/dpa Image: sda The authorities have launched an investigation into technical problems, pilot error or weather conditions. Image: X A passenger plane crashed while landing at Muan International Airport in South Korea. Photo: Maeng Dae-hwan/Newsis/AP/dpa Image: sda At least 28 people were killed in the accident at Muan Airport. Image: Google Earth/dpa The country's emergency authorities announced that the 170 passengers were rescued from the rear of the plane and 28 passengers died in the crash. Image: X Pictures of the accident are circulating on social media. Image: X Pictures show explosion of the engine on social media. Image: x Plane crash in South Korea Firefighters and members of the rescue team work at Muan International Airport. Photo: Maeng Dae-hwan/Newsis/AP/dpa Image: sda The authorities have launched an investigation into technical problems, pilot error or weather conditions. Image: X A passenger plane crashed while landing at Muan International Airport in South Korea. Photo: Maeng Dae-hwan/Newsis/AP/dpa Image: sda At least 28 people were killed in the accident at Muan Airport. Image: Google Earth/dpa The country's emergency authorities announced that the 170 passengers were rescued from the rear of the plane and 28 passengers died in the crash. Image: X Pictures of the accident are circulating on social media. Image: X Pictures show explosion of the engine on social media. Image: x

A Jeju Air plane crashed at Muan Airport in South Korea on Sunday morning. The plane caught fire after landing. According to reports, numerous people lost their lives.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Jeju Air plane, flight 7C2216, went off the runway after landing at Muan International Airport in South Korea and caught fire.

The plane was coming from Bangkok and firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

The authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident. Show more

On Sunday morning, at around 9.00 a.m. (local time), an air disaster occurred in South Korea: a Jeju Air passenger plane (flight 7C 2216) crashed on landing at Muan International Airport. The aircraft, a Boeing 737-800, caught fire away from the runway.

According to the South Jeolla Fire Department, at least 47 people died and only two passengers were rescued alive. This was reported by CNN.

Cause: Defect in the landing gear

The fire department explained that a malfunction of the landing gear caused the crash landing. Dense smoke rose from the burning wreckage while rescue workers tried to extinguish the fire with water cannons.

Pictures from Yonhap showed parts of the plane scattered on the runway and a mound of earth. Only the tail of the plane remained intact and was surrounded by flames.

The Boeing had 181 people on board, including 175 passengers and six crew members. Two of the passengers were Thai nationals. The plane was flying from Bangkok, Thailand, to Muan and crashed shortly after 9 a.m. local time.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok ordered "all available resources" to be mobilized for the rescue work. Investigators from the South Korean Accident Investigation Committee have already arrived on the scene to investigate the cause of the accident. The death toll could rise further as rescue workers are still trying to gain access to the rear of the plane.

🚨🇰🇷 SHOCKING FOOTAGE: BIRD STRIKE SEEN ON JEJU AIR FLIGHT 2216 BEFORE CRASH



MBC News releases footage allegedly showing a bird strike moments before the fatal crash of Jeju Air flight 2216. Investigation underway.#JejuAir #Muan #BirdStrike #Crash #SouthKorea #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/jidQJchCEU — Breaking News (@PlanetReportHQ) December 29, 2024

The disaster hits South Korea in the midst of a deep political crisis. Elected President Yoon Suk Yeol was suspended by parliament two weeks ago after a controversial state of war order plunged the country into chaos. His successor, incumbent President Han Duck-soo, was also impeached on Friday.

Political crisis exacerbates situation

The current president, Choi Sang-mok, only took office two days before the accident. If the Constitutional Court confirms the impeachment proceedings against Yoon, he would be the president with the shortest term in office in South Korea's democratic history. In this case, the country would have to hold new elections within 60 days.

