A Boeing 787 lost its door after landing. X

An unusual incident has occurred on Easter Island: A Boeing 787 lost a door on the ground. Now the airline is facing a complex repair far away from large maintenance centers.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Boeing 787 from Latam lost a cabin door after landing on Easter Island.

The repair is proving difficult, as the remote Easter Island is over 3700 kilometers away from the Chilean mainland.

Possible damage to the composite fuselage also makes the work more difficult.

It remains to be seen whether the aircraft will be repaired on site or transferred to the mainland. Show more

A Boeing 787-8 belonging to the airline Latam lost a cabin door on Easter Island on 29 May - at one of the most remote airports in the world, of all places. This was reported by the online portal "aero Telegraph". The aircraft had flown from Santiago de Chile to the island as flight LA841. The incident only occurred after landing: While a mobile passenger staircase was positioned at a left-hand door, the aircraft apparently moved backwards unexpectedly. The load was so great that the door was torn completely out of the fuselage. No one was injured.

Although such damage on the ground does occur, it can normally be repaired quickly at large airports. Easter Island is a different story. Mataveri Airport is located more than "3700 kilometers" from the Chilean mainland and is considered one of the most isolated commercial airports in the world. Scheduled flights are only available to Santiago and there are no alternative maintenance bases.

It is precisely this remoteness that makes the case particularly complicated for Latam. First of all, specialists have to be brought to the island before the extent of the damage can be assessed. It is not just the door itself that is crucial, but above all whether the structure of the hull was also damaged during the demolition.

Repair becomes a technical challenge

The Boeing 787 consists largely of composite materials. These materials react differently to classic aluminum fuselages, and damage is often not immediately visible. Special testing procedures are therefore necessary to determine the exact damage. Only then can the airline decide how to proceed.

Several scenarios are conceivable. A repair directly on site would be possible, but would require the transportation of spare parts, special tools and technicians. Alternatively, the aircraft could be prepared for a ferry flight in order to bring it to the mainland without passengers and repair it there. It remains to be seen which solution will be chosen.

An airport with a special history

What is clear, however, is that the situation makes a rare case of ground damage a particularly complex one. The logistical challenges are considerable and could significantly delay the repair.

Mataveri Airport has a special significance in aviation. Due to its isolated location, special operating procedures apply. In the 1980s, the runway was even extended so that it could serve as an alternative airport for the American space shuttle program in an emergency.