There was an incident in Norway: a Boeing 737 almost skidded into the sea on landing. The weather conditions played a decisive role.

This incident had a minor outcome: At Molde Airport in Norway, a Boeing 737-800 belonging to the airline Norwegian skidded on landing. The aircraft, which was carrying 165 passengers and six crew members, came to a halt just a few meters from the sea.

Flight DY430 had taken off late from Oslo and landed on the runway, which is surrounded by water, in freezing temperatures.

The Boeing touched down further back on the runway than planned and skidded to the right before coming to a halt about 150 meters after the intended landing section. Passenger Stig Waagbø, who was sitting in seat 5F, told VG about the frightening experience: "There was some snow when we landed, but visibility seemed good. I noticed that we touched down a little far into the runway. Then the braking started, the engine roared before the plane slid a little to one side."

Difficult landing conditions

The crew reacted quickly and ordered the plane to be evacuated. Passengers exited the plane via emergency slides, with some shocked and others crying. Simon Kristiansen, who was sitting in seat 1C, reported that the evacuation went well despite the commotion. However, not all passengers followed the instructions to leave their hand luggage behind.

Weather conditions, in particular a slippery runway and strong winds, are thought to be the main causes of the incident. Sara Neergaard, spokesperson for Norwegian, confirmed these suspicions. The police carried out alcohol tests on the crew, all of which were negative. The airport remained closed for several hours to clarify the situation.