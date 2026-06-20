After more than 50 days of violent protests and road blockades, Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz has declared a nationwide state of emergency. “Bolivians cannot continue to be held hostage by blockades that prevent them from working, studying, accessing medical care, obtaining goods, and providing for their families,” Paz said in a televised address late Friday night.

The president justified the measure, which is set to last up to 90 days, citing the economic, social, and humanitarian consequences of the roadblocks that have been in place for weeks. With the help of the police and armed forces, the government aims to reopen key transportation routes and ensure the supply of food, fuel, and medicine. At the same time, Paz announced that he would continue the dialogue with protesting groups. “The government’s doors will remain open to those who wish to engage in dialogue in good faith,” he said.

The president accused parts of the protest movement of pursuing an “organized strategy of destabilization against democracy and a constitutionally elected government.” According to government figures, the blockades have caused severe economic damage, particularly affecting the regions of La Paz and El Alto.

Bottlenecks Caused by Weeks of Road Blockades

The South American Andean nation has been in the midst of a severe crisis since early May. Unions, farmers, miners, and supporters of former leftist President Evo Morales have been blocking major transportation routes for weeks. The protests are directed against the difficult economic situation, rising costs of living, and reform plans by the conservative government of President Paz. His election victory at the end of 2025 had brought an end to an era of left-wing governments that had lasted nearly two decades. The blockades have led to shortages of food, fuel, and medicine in several parts of the country.