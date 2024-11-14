A man detonated two bombs in front of the Supreme Court. He died in the second explosion. He is said to be a supporter of ex-President Bolsonaro. KEYSTONE

According to investigations, a supporter of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro blew himself up in Brasilia, the capital of Brazil. He had previously detonated a first explosive device.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two explosions in Brazil's capital Brasilia, near the Supreme Court, claim one life and lead to increased security measures in the government district.

The deceased assailant, a former member of the Partido Liberal and Bolsonaro supporter, tried to enter the court carrying an explosive device.

The incidents are reminiscent of the storming of the government district by Bolsonaro supporters in January 2023.

A G20 summit is planned for November 17-18 in Brasilia. Show more

On Wednesday evening, two explosions shook the Square of the Three Powers in Brasilia, the capital of Brazil. The explosions occurred near the Supreme Court, the Presidential Palace and the Congress. The first explosion takes place in a car parked between the Supreme Court and the Congress. A second explosion follows shortly afterwards, killing a man.

The police identify the deceased as a member of the Partido Liberal, the party of former President Jair Bolsonaro. An acquaintance of the man reports that he had recently appeared confused.

In 2020, during Jair Bolsonaro's term as president, the deceased tried unsuccessfully to win a seat on a local political authority, as reported by the New York Times.

Francisco Vanderlei Luís, de Santa Catarina, candidato a vereador nas últimas eleição pelo PL é o dono do carro que explodiu próximo da Câmara dos Deputados em Brasília. A informação é de Daniela Lima, da Globo News.

Não aceitaremos nenhuma violação da Democracia! pic.twitter.com/BL9dUnsoNp — Juliana Cardoso (@julianapt) November 14, 2024

Man with explosive device tried to enter the court

Before the second explosion, the man tried to enter the Supreme Court. He threw an explosive device in the direction of the building and told a security guard that he was carrying an explosive device on his body. He then detonated the bomb and died in the process.

A man killed himself with a bomb outside Brazil's Supreme Court after trying to enter the building, officials said, stirring security concerns before the country hosts leaders from the G20 https://t.co/1iEjRW1Z61 pic.twitter.com/einKtYluvt — Reuters (@Reuters) November 14, 2024

The investigation is in full swing and security forces have cordoned off the Square of the Three Powers. Explosives experts are on site to secure the situation. Investigators have found fireworks and stones in the man's car.

According to media reports, the assassin was wearing clothing with motifs of the comic figure Joker. He had hinted at his plans on social networks and issued an ultimatum to the federal police to defuse a bomb. He also published a photo from inside the Supreme Court, which was taken during a public tour.

Memories of the storm of Bolsonaro supporters

At the time of the explosions, the Supreme Court was discussing a constitutional amendment on the taxation of churches. The judges and staff were taken to safety while the sessions continued in the nearby Congress. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was not present in the presidential palace.

The events are reminiscent of January 8, 2023, when Bolsonaro supporters stormed the government quarter. These riots followed protests against the new government, which was accused of electoral fraud. It is unclear whether the current explosions are directly linked to these incidents. Bolsonaro's time in office was characterized by conflicts with the Supreme Court and there were reports of planned assassinations of judges.

On January 8, 2023, supporters of ousted President Jair Bolsonaro have the Presidential Palace, the official place of work of the President of Brazil.

The Supreme Court has so far convicted 265 people for their involvement in the January 2023 attacks. Proceedings have been dropped or acquittals granted in other cases. In addition, 63 people have fled to Argentina and their extradition has been requested. Bolsonaro and his allies sharply criticized the prosecution of his supporters.

Brazil is holding a two-day G20 summit at the beginning of next week. It is not yet known whether the attack will have any impact on the meeting of politicians.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.