The car of a well-known TV presenter is blown up in a suburb of Rome. The police are investigating whether there is any evidence of the Mafia.

An explosive attack has been carried out on the car of a well-known Italian TV journalist. The car of investigative reporter Sigfrido Ranucci, who presents the magazine "Report" on the public broadcaster Rai, was completely burnt out. The 64-year-old had parked his car outside his home in a suburb of Rome. No one was injured. So far, there is no letter of self-incrimination or similar evidence of the perpetrators.

The background is unclear. However, one of the possible hypotheses is that the mafia could be behind the attack. The attack on the journalist has also been condemned by politicians. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni spoke of an attempt to intimidate the press. "The freedom and independence of information are indispensable values of our democracies, which we will continue to defend."

Two pistol bullets also found outside the house

The attack took place on Wednesday evening at around 10 p.m. in front of the journalist's house. Ranucci lives in the Roman suburb of Campo Ascolano, right on the Mediterranean coast. His daughter's car, which was parked next to it, was also destroyed. Residents reported two consecutive, extremely loud explosions. Ranucci stayed in his house during the incident. He is now under police protection.

The journalist himself said: "I still can't make sense of what happened. I've just put together a few things that have happened in the last few months." Last year, he also found two pistol bullets in front of his house, which someone had obviously left there as a threat. Ranucci has been presenting the weekly investigative magazine "Report" on Italian television since 2017. The program has won several awards.