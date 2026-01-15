A Turkish Airlines plane had to make an emergency landing in Barcelona due to a "danger on board". (archive picture) dpa

The name of an internet hotspot triggers a bomb alert on a flight from Istanbul to Barcelona. The plane has to make an emergency landing in Barcelona and is searched by special forces.

DPA dpa

According to a media report, a passenger on a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to Barcelona triggered a bomb alert with an Internet hotspot. The Turkish news agency Anadolu reported on the X platform that he had chosen the name of the hotspot in such a way that it contained a bomb threat. The plane then made an emergency landing in Barcelona, where the jet was surrounded by security forces, according to the airport operator Aena.

A private hotspot on a smartphone, for example, transforms a cell phone into a small Wi-Fi router that can pass on the mobile internet to other devices such as laptops or tablets. In order for the hotspot to be found by others, it must have a name that the owner of the smartphone can freely choose.

The plane was parked away from the airport buildings, the passengers and crew members were disembarked and the plane was searched by special forces, Spanish media reported, citing the authorities. However, an explosive device was not found, Aena later announced. Turkish Airlines did not initially respond to an inquiry about the incident.