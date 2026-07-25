The severe wildfires in southwestern France have triggered one of the country's largest evacuation operations. More than 165,000 people in the Bordeaux area have already been forced to leave their homes as the flames continue to spread.

Here's what it's all about The wildfires in southwestern France have led to the evacuation of more than 200,000 people. The Gironde region around Bordeaux has been particularly hard hit.

34 Swiss firefighters are assisting 1,500 soldiers and 1,200 French firefighters on site.

The fire has already destroyed about 19,000 hectares of land and approximately 100 buildings.

Authorities are warning of a further spread of the fires. Forest fires are also being fought in other regions of France. Summary created with

The wildfires in southwestern France are intensifying. More than 200,000 people have already been forced to flee. The largest fire has spread to within about 30 kilometers of Bordeaux. The city, with a population of 274,000, is facing the threat of evacuation.

The wildfires in southwestern France have already triggered one of the largest evacuation operations in the country’s history. The Gironde department in southwestern France, around Bordeaux, has been particularly hard hit, where the flames remain out of control. Due to the advancing fires, more than 165,000 people have already been evacuated to safety there.

On Saturday, 34 Swiss firefighters set out from Geneva for Bordeaux. In southwestern France, they will assist their colleagues there in fighting the wildfires in the region. The Geneva Fire and Rescue Service (GSIS) had offered its assistance to the French authorities on Friday. The French authorities accepted the offer, GSIS spokesperson Nicolas Millot said on Saturday. A team was quickly assembled for the mission.

Vacationers and the Tour de France Affected

Among those evacuated are many vacationers from the coastal region around the Bassin d'Arcachon, a popular tourist destination. Boats were deployed to bring people to safety from the Cap Ferret peninsula, among other places. According to the Ministry of the Interior, 31,000 people in the neighboring department of Landes also had to leave their homes due to the fires.

The wildfires near Bordeaux are also affecting the Tour de France: The final stage will be shortened and held entirely in Paris, according to an announcement by the Tour organizers and the police. Accordingly, the Ministry of the Interior has decided to withdraw some of the security personnel originally assigned to the final stage in order to reinforce the emergency response teams in the affected areas.

France is mobilizing additional troops

In light of the dramatic situation, France is stepping up the deployment of its armed forces. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced that the number of soldiers assisting firefighters in their efforts to extinguish the blazes and securing evacuated homes will be increased to 1,200. In addition, 2.5 million FFP2 masks are being delivered to the Gironde region to protect emergency responders and the public from the harmful smoke.

According to the Gironde Prefecture, the massive wildfire that has been raging since Wednesday has now engulfed an area of about 19,000 hectares—an area larger than Paris. About 100 buildings have been destroyed, according to the report. The acrid smell of smoke has now reached the city of Bordeaux.

Authorities describe the fire as being of "unprecedented proportions"

Authorities are describing the fire as one of “unprecedented proportions.” More than 1,200 firefighters are on the scene. As the wind has shifted, the flames are now spreading eastward toward the Bordeaux metropolitan area.

Firefighters are also battling additional fires in other regions of France, including the Var department and the island of Corsica.