A decades-long dispute over a temple on the border between Thailand and Cambodia has turned into an armed conflict. Missiles, fighter jets and diplomatic consequences are bringing the region to the brink of crisis.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A decades-old border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia has escalated - with both countries blaming each other for heavy exchanges of fire at the border.

The conflict centers on the disputed area around the World Heritage temple of Prasat Preah Vihear; fighter jets, rockets and artillery were used and several people were injured.

Diplomatic relations have been downgraded, border crossings closed and the population in the region is seeking protection from further fighting. Show more

A bitter border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia has escalated dramatically. According to both countries, there were fierce exchanges of fire in the border region this morning (local time). While the Thai army stressed that Cambodian soldiers had opened fire on a military base in the north-eastern province of Surin, Cambodia accused the neighboring country of having fired first.

The Cambodian newspaper "Phnom Penh Post" spoke of a "blatant act of military aggression that threatens peace and stability in Southeast Asia" and emphasized that it was an "unprovoked attack on Cambodian troops." The Bangkok Post newspaper, on the other hand, reported that Cambodian soldiers were responsible and had also aimed rocket launchers at Thailand.

What is the dispute about?

Since the colonial era, a dispute has been simmering over the exact course of the more than 800-kilometer-long border between the two Southeast Asian countries. The main issue is the Prasat Preah Vihear temple from the 10th to 12th century. The World Heritage Site and the surrounding area are claimed by both countries.

Meanwhile, Thailand is said to have deployed fighter jets against Cambodian military targets along the border in response to the morning skirmishes. According to the local military command, two Cambodian regional military headquarters were hit. There was initially no confirmation from Cambodia.

Population seeks shelter in bunkers

Thailand's army stated that it had previously been a case of "violent and inhumane acts by the Cambodian side", who had fired BM-21 rockets at a community area. Three people were injured.

According to reports, some people in the region fled to safety in bunkers after loud artillery fire was heard. Explosions could be seen on videos circulating on the internet and loud gunfire could be heard. According to the newspaper "Khaosod", incidents are said to have occurred at six different locations. One occurred near the ruins of the famous Khmer temple Prasat Ta Muen Thom, others at other key points in the conflict.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet wrote on Facebook: "Cambodia has always advocated a peaceful solution to problems, but in this case we have no choice but to respond to armed aggression with armed forces."

Only shortly before, both countries had declared that they were downgrading their diplomatic relations. Thailand recalled its ambassador from Phnom Penh and expelled the Cambodian ambassador at the same time. Thailand's embassy in Cambodia recommended that Thai nationals who are staying in Cambodia permanently or temporarily and whose stay is not mandatory should leave the country as soon as possible - "if it is safe to do so".

Landmines exploded

The dispute recently escalated following an exchange of fire between soldiers from both countries at the end of May. A Cambodian soldier was killed in the incident. At the end of June, Thailand closed the border crossings in six provinces.

Only on Wednesday, several Thai soldiers were injured by the explosion of landmines in the disputed region. According to the army, one lost a leg. Thailand accuses the neighboring country of having recently laid the mines.