Radovan Višković has resigned as Prime Minister of the Republika Srpska. His move is linked to the upcoming elections and political upheaval following the dismissal of Milorad Dodik.

Radovan Višković has resigned as Prime Minister of Republika Srpska.

Officially, the move was justified with a possible candidacy in upcoming elections.

Following the dismissal of Milorad Dodik and ongoing investigations into several top politicians, the Bosnian entity is in political turmoil. Show more

Bosnian Serb Prime Minister Radovan Višković, a close confidant of Milorad Dodik, who was recently removed from the presidency of the smaller Bosnian entity, resigned on Monday.

According to media reports, the resignation was explained by the upcoming reshuffle of the Republika Srpska government.

Milorad Dodik, head of the League of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD), which governs the smaller Bosnian entity, explained Višković's resignation with "his candidacy in the next elections". Dodik did not specify which elections were involved.

Following Dodik's removal from office - his appeal against this is still being decided by the Constitutional Court - presidential elections are due to take place in the smaller Bosnian entity.

Višković had held the office of prime minister since 2018. The Bosnian public prosecutor's office is currently investigating him, as well as Dodik and the speaker of the Republika Srpska parliament, Nenad Stevandić, for unconstitutional activities.