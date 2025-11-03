The boulder fell right into the middle of the church. Vigili del Fuoco

A massive rockfall on Sunday in Brienno in northern Italy, not far from the Swiss border, broke through the wall of the village church. Despite the force of the impact, no one was injured. The fire department cordoned off the area.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two boulders broke loose after heavy rainfall above Brienno on Lake Como.

One of the boulders broke through the church wall, the second was near the cemetery.

The fire department secured the danger zone and brought church objects to safety. Show more

A dramatic rockfall occurred in Brienno, a small village on the western shore of Lake Como, on Sunday afternoon. Following heavy rainfall, two large boulders fell from the mountainside above the village.

The boulders - each with a volume of around 25 cubic meters - thundered down into the valley. One of them hit the village church with full force and broke through the outer wall, while the second boulder remained above the cemetery.

Entire area closed to the public

Despite the massive destruction, no one was injured. The fire department was able to recover several valuable objects from the damaged church and hand them over to the priest. For safety reasons, the entire area was cordoned off and closed to the public, as further rockfalls cannot be ruled out.

The emergency services are still working to secure the area and check the stability of the mountainside. Brienno is located just a few kilometers from the Swiss border and has been affected by landslides several times in the past.