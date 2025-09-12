The boy was taken to hospital by ambulance. (symbolic image) Monika Skolimowska/dpa

In the small German town of Stephanskirchen, a ten-year-old boy suffered serious injuries in a cycling accident. He crashed into a garden fence, where he was pierced by a sharp iron bar.

Sven Ziegler

A serious bicycle accident caused quite a stir on Thursday afternoon in the German town of Stephanskirchen near the Austrian border. A ten-year-old boy came too close to a garden fence on his bike. According to the police, the handlebars got caught in the bars, folded in sideways - and the boy lost control.

The fall had dramatic consequences: A sharp protruding iron bar from the fence pierced the child's body. Rescue workers freed the boy and took him to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The police believe it was a tragic accident.