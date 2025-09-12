  1. Residential Customers
Accident in southern Germany Boy (10) crashes his bike and is pierced by an iron bar

Sven Ziegler

12.9.2025

The boy was taken to hospital by ambulance. (symbolic image)
The boy was taken to hospital by ambulance. (symbolic image)
Monika Skolimowska/dpa

In the small German town of Stephanskirchen, a ten-year-old boy suffered serious injuries in a cycling accident. He crashed into a garden fence, where he was pierced by a sharp iron bar.

12.09.2025, 08:17

A serious bicycle accident caused quite a stir on Thursday afternoon in the German town of Stephanskirchen near the Austrian border. A ten-year-old boy came too close to a garden fence on his bike. According to the police, the handlebars got caught in the bars, folded in sideways - and the boy lost control.

The fall had dramatic consequences: A sharp protruding iron bar from the fence pierced the child's body. Rescue workers freed the boy and took him to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The police believe it was a tragic accident.