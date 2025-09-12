Accident in southern GermanyBoy (10) crashes his bike and is pierced by an iron bar
Sven Ziegler
12.9.2025
In the small German town of Stephanskirchen, a ten-year-old boy suffered serious injuries in a cycling accident. He crashed into a garden fence, where he was pierced by a sharp iron bar.
12.09.2025, 08:17
Sven Ziegler
A serious bicycle accident caused quite a stir on Thursday afternoon in the German town of Stephanskirchen near the Austrian border. A ten-year-old boy came too close to a garden fence on his bike. According to the police, the handlebars got caught in the bars, folded in sideways - and the boy lost control.
The fall had dramatic consequences: A sharp protruding iron bar from the fence pierced the child's body. Rescue workers freed the boy and took him to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.