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A few euros were at stake Boy (11) killed with towel - now shocking details emerge

Sven Ziegler

27.5.2026

In the French city of Rennes, a lifeless eleven-year-old boy was discovered on the banks of a river.
In the French city of Rennes, a lifeless eleven-year-old boy was discovered on the banks of a river.
Sebastien Salom-Gomis/AFP/dpa

In Rennes, France, a dispute over fishing equipment is said to have ended fatally. Two teenagers have confessed to killing an eleven-year-old boy. The child's body was found on the riverbank with a bath towel tied tightly around his neck.

27.05.2026, 09:03

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In France, two teenagers have confessed to killing an eleven-year-old boy.
  • According to the public prosecutor's office, it was a dispute over fishing bait worth a few dozen euros.
  • According to the autopsy, the boy was killed by strangulation.
Show more

The death of an eleven-year-old boy is currently shaking France. The child's body was discovered on the banks of the River Vilaine near the city of Rennes on Sunday. Particularly shocking: a bath towel was tightly tied around the boy's neck.

Two teenagers have now confessed to the crime. According to the public prosecutor's office, they are a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl. Both are still in police custody.

Dispute over fishing bait as a possible motive

According to public prosecutor Frédéric Teillet, the youngsters apparently wanted to "get revenge" and get back fishing tackle that the eleven-year-old had allegedly taken. The value of the bait was said to be only a few dozen euros.

According to investigators, the killed boy named Théo had previously told his parents that the older teenager had given him the fishing lures as a gift.

According to the public prosecutor's office, the statements of the two suspects partly contradict each other. However, it is clear that the youths and Théo had only met shortly before the crime. They had been fishing together on the Vilaine on Saturday and Sunday.

Investigation into the murder

The autopsy has since confirmed that the eleven-year-old died by strangulation. The police had been alerted by residents who had heard the cries of a child. Emergency services later found the boy lifeless in a wooded area on the riverbank.

According to the public prosecutor's office, a charge of "murder of a minor" is now being considered. The two young people are to be brought before a court in Rennes on Wednesday.

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