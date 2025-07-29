  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Cardiac arrest, accident, stroke Boy (2) beats death eight times after horror crash

Sven Ziegler

29.7.2025

Oliver (2) survived death eight times.
Oliver (2) survived death eight times.
GoFundMe

A family vacation in Mexico ends in tragedy: two-year-old Oliver from Heidenheim barely survives a serious car accident - with shattered neck vertebrae, no oxygen and completely paralyzed.

29.07.2025, 11:29

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A family from Heidenheim is involved in an accident in Mexico.
  • Oliver (2) survives despite several life-threatening incidents.
  • Treatment in Chicago saves his life - at a cost of around 900,000 dollars.
Show more

It was supposed to be an unforgettable family vacation: Sun, beach and time for five - parents, twins and baby Oliver. But the trip comes to an abrupt end on a country road in Mexico.

An armored car hits their rental car and throws it against a pole. The little one remains motionless in his seat - his neck is broken.

Two shattered cervical vertebrae, no visible chance of survival. The doctors say: Oliver won't make it. His father recalls the minutes after the crash toBild: "I thought he was dead."

A fight against the clock

What follows is an exceptional medical and logistical situation. Oliver receives emergency treatment in a Mexican clinic. But after 39 days, his insurance cover ends. A return trip to Germany? Too risky.

The parents stay on site with their seriously injured son - in a converted room with relatives. The situation seems hopeless until a US surgeon hears about Oliver's case.

Professor Mohamad Bydon, a renowned neurosurgeon from Chicago, agrees to operate - a medical feat in which the spinal cord has to be stabilized and the vertebrae fixed with steel. Eleven days later, Oliver is in the operating room.

Between life and death - again and again

The first operation is successful. But further setbacks followed: a stroke. A cardiac arrest. Again and again things became critical. Eight times the little body is on the verge of giving up - eight times Oliver survives.

Despite all the complications, there was an unexpected development: Oliver began to make his first movements with his hands. "His vertebrae were like plasticine, but all the blood vessels remained intact," his father told Bild - a medical rarity.

While Oliver slowly made progress, the financial pressure grew. The medical costs explode - the final bill is around 900,000 dollars. His father is unable to work and the family has been living in a state of emergency since the accident.

The parents share Oliver's progress on social media - and ask for help. They are hoping for support on the GoFundMe donation platform. The father says: "When we come back, we'll sell our house. But all that matters now is that Oliver is alive."

More international news

"Want to start an uprising"Is the fear of a revolt suddenly spreading in Moscow?

At an air show in Spain. Fighter jet pilot almost crashes over beach - video shows extreme rescue operation

At an air show in SpainFighter jet pilot almost crashes over beach - video shows extreme rescue operation

Israel. Gaza Authority: More than 60,000 Palestinians killed in war

IsraelGaza Authority: More than 60,000 Palestinians killed in war