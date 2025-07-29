Oliver (2) survived death eight times. GoFundMe

A family vacation in Mexico ends in tragedy: two-year-old Oliver from Heidenheim barely survives a serious car accident - with shattered neck vertebrae, no oxygen and completely paralyzed.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A family from Heidenheim is involved in an accident in Mexico.

Oliver (2) survives despite several life-threatening incidents.

Treatment in Chicago saves his life - at a cost of around 900,000 dollars. Show more

It was supposed to be an unforgettable family vacation: Sun, beach and time for five - parents, twins and baby Oliver. But the trip comes to an abrupt end on a country road in Mexico.

An armored car hits their rental car and throws it against a pole. The little one remains motionless in his seat - his neck is broken.

Two shattered cervical vertebrae, no visible chance of survival. The doctors say: Oliver won't make it. His father recalls the minutes after the crash toBild: "I thought he was dead."

A fight against the clock

What follows is an exceptional medical and logistical situation. Oliver receives emergency treatment in a Mexican clinic. But after 39 days, his insurance cover ends. A return trip to Germany? Too risky.

The parents stay on site with their seriously injured son - in a converted room with relatives. The situation seems hopeless until a US surgeon hears about Oliver's case.

Professor Mohamad Bydon, a renowned neurosurgeon from Chicago, agrees to operate - a medical feat in which the spinal cord has to be stabilized and the vertebrae fixed with steel. Eleven days later, Oliver is in the operating room.

Between life and death - again and again

The first operation is successful. But further setbacks followed: a stroke. A cardiac arrest. Again and again things became critical. Eight times the little body is on the verge of giving up - eight times Oliver survives.

Despite all the complications, there was an unexpected development: Oliver began to make his first movements with his hands. "His vertebrae were like plasticine, but all the blood vessels remained intact," his father told Bild - a medical rarity.

While Oliver slowly made progress, the financial pressure grew. The medical costs explode - the final bill is around 900,000 dollars. His father is unable to work and the family has been living in a state of emergency since the accident.

The parents share Oliver's progress on social media - and ask for help. They are hoping for support on the GoFundMe donation platform. The father says: "When we come back, we'll sell our house. But all that matters now is that Oliver is alive."