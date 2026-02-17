Operating staff assist surgeons during an operation on the stopped heart of a baby just a few days old. The photo was taken in summer 2010 at the University Children's Hospital Zurich. (archive picture) KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally

What went wrong during the transportation of the donor organ? After a dramatic heart transplant in Naples, a two-year-old is fighting for his life. Investigators are now looking into whether protocols were breached - a search for a new organ is underway across Europe.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two-year-old Tommaso is fighting for survival after a failed heart transplant in Naples and has been supported by a machine in intensive care for around 60 days.

Investigators suspect that the donor heart was damaged during transportation in a hard plastic box without temperature monitoring and with dry ice, which is why six people involved are being investigated and two surgeons have been suspended.

While the Ministry of Health is reviewing protocols and a Europe-wide search for a new organ is underway, doctors say the boy remains eligible for a transplant. Show more

The whole of Italy is worried about two-year-old Tommaso, who is in urgent need of a new donor heart. The boy has been fighting for his life since a failed transplant and is in an extremely critical condition.

Little Tommaso's originally transplanted heart proved to be non-functional immediately after the operation. The organ came from a four-year-old donor child who had died in the province of Bolzano. The heart was removed at the hospital in Bolzano.

Investigators are looking into the procedures surrounding the organ removal and transportation. According to the family, the donor heart was cooled with dry ice instead of conventional ice during transportation and was damaged in the process. Corresponding reports became known in February 2026.

The public prosecutor's office in Naples is investigating six employees of the hospital involved on suspicion of negligent bodily harm. Two surgeons have also been suspended, reports the Italian media agency Ansa.

Critical condition

In order to decide whether the boy, who has been in an extremely critical condition for two months, can receive another organ after the failed heart transplant, the Monaldi Hospital in Naples has invited experts from across the country to a consultation.

The clinical assessment by internal specialists is scheduled for Wednesday. It was announced in the evening that leading doctors from the region will now be involved. The child will remain on the transplant list until a decision is made on Wednesday.

"I'm not giving up, I'm not losing hope," says mother Patrizia, who visited her "little fighter" today as she does every day and spoke to the doctors. Bad news came on Sunday from the Bambino Gesù children's hospital in Rome, which had been asked for a statement. According to the hospital's assessment, the boy will not be able to receive a second heart transplant. This is due to serious complications after almost two months on a machine that takes over breathing and blood circulation outside the body.

Without a functioning heart, the child's prognosis is also poor. The existing illnesses would continue to worsen over time.

Investigations underway

In parallel to the family's tense situation, investigations by the public prosecutor's office in Naples are ongoing. So far, six employees of the Monaldi Hospital - doctors and nursing staff - have been entered in the investigation register on suspicion of negligent bodily harm.

The investigation is looking into the events of December 23: a team of doctors traveled to Bolzano to remove the donor heart. It was transplanted that very afternoon - but the organ did not work from the start.

Donor heart is said to have been transported in a plastic box

According to the family, the organ was "burnt" during transportation due to the use of dry ice instead of conventional ice. In addition, no one noticed the damage to the heart before the procedure.

The investigations are complex - partly because the incident occurred almost two months ago and partly because of the many people involved. Investigations are being carried out both in Bolzano, where several organs were removed from a donor on December 23, and at the Monaldi Hospital in Naples.

Cardiologist at the center of the investigation

The public prosecutor's office today questioned the cardiologist responsible for post-transplant care, who is considered a possible key witness. The doctor resigned on December 29, 2025, six days after the failed procedure.

In the evening, a torchlight procession was held in front of the hospital by the Association of Relatives of Transplanted Children. "We are close to the child and his family and continue to hope that a solution can be found for this little patient," said Health Minister Orazio Schillaci.

With regard to the ongoing investigation, he explained that caution was required and that the results would have to be awaited. There was confidence in the judiciary and the special unit of the Carabinieri (Nas). The ministry's inspectors would also do their work and then conclusions would be drawn.

The major consultation convened by Monaldi Hospital will take place on Wednesday to decide on the next steps.