The last picture of Alain: then he disappeared without a trace. Polizei / X

During a family vacation on the Ligurian coast, five-year-old Alain disappeared without a trace. The authorities are searching for the autistic boy with dogs, drones and a helicopter. There is still no trace.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Alain Barnard Ganao (5) disappeared on Friday evening in Ventimiglia.

The boy apparently ran away while his father was setting up the tent.

Alain suffers from autism and could hide. Show more

It was supposed to be a carefree short break by the sea - but for a family from Turin, their stay at the "Por la Mar" campsite in Ventimiglia turned into a nightmare. On Friday evening, shortly after arriving, five-year-old Alain Barnard Ganao suddenly disappeared from the site. Since then, there has been no trace of the autistic boy.

According to the authorities, Alain apparently ran away while his father was busy setting up the tent. At around 7.30 p.m., a passer-by spotted the boy alone at a pedestrian crossing and helped him across the road - believing his parents were nearby. His trail then disappeared.

A surveillance camera showed Alain alone at the campsite shortly beforehand, wearing a white T-shirt and green shorts. "Corriere della Sera" reports that the child may have moved in the direction of a wooded area near a nearby hamlet.

Search operation continues

Rescue workers fear that Alain may not respond to calls due to his autism diagnosis and may be hiding. An audio recording of his parents' voices is one of the tools used to reach him.

Since then, the Italian emergency services have been searching around the clock for the five-year-old. Police, carabinieri, firefighters, volunteers and the Alpine rescue team are in action. They are being supported by drones with thermal imaging technology, sniffer dogs and a helicopter. A total of around 30 people are involved in the search operation.

A supposed lead that was discovered on surveillance images of a nearby villa turned out to be false. The man who had helped Alain cross the road was also questioned as a witness on Saturday. His home was searched as part of the investigation.

Despite all efforts, the search remained unsuccessful until Sunday morning. The authorities are appealing to the public for information and continue to hope for a happy ending.