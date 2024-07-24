A child dies after being hit by a police car. (symbolic image) dpa

A little boy wants to cross a road in Kassel. A police car on duty is unable to brake in time.

A five-year-old boy died in Kassel (Germany) after being hit by a police car.

The boy was trying to cross a road on Tuesday evening when a police car with its blue lights and siren switched on hit him, according to the police.

"According to the information available so far, the boy, who lives in Kassel, wanted to cross the outbound lanes of Holländische Strasse on foot at the Wiener Strasse stop," police spokesman Dirk Bartoldus told Bild.

Rescue workers took the child to hospital, where he succumbed to his serious injuries. The police are now investigating how the tragic accident happened and whether the boy was walking alone.

